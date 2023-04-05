QUINCY -- Kaci Bailey stepped down as head coach of the Quincy University women's basketball team on Wednesday.
Bailey accepted a new job as head coach with Drury University, the school that defeated the Hawks in the GLVC Tournament this past season.
It was the first time in seven seasons that QU advanced to the GLVC Tournament.
"I want to thank Quincy University, President McGee, (athletic director) Josh Rabe and the entire athletic department for the last two years," Bailey said. "I am forever grateful for their belief in me and support as I led the QU WBB program. This community is special and has embraced me like none other. Quincy will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you!"
Bailey had a 22-36 record during her two seasons as QU head coach, improving from nine to 13 wins from 2021-22 to the 2022-23 season.
Prior to coming to QU, Bailey was assistant women's basketball coach and assistant recruiting coordinator for George Mason University. She also held those roles at Wichita State University and the University of Central Arkansas.
"I want to thank Coach Bailey for her two years of service to our athletic department," Rabe said. "We knew that this was going to be a heavy lift to get back into the postseason and we did it in two short years. We wish her nothing but the best."
Quincy University will make an announcement on its future leadership of the women's basketball program during a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Room in the Health and Fitness Center at 20th and Oak St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.