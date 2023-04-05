Coach Kaci Bailey 2.16.JPG

Hawks head coach Kaci Bailey observes her team during a game on Thursday, Feb. 16 against William Jewell at Pepsi Arena.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

QUINCY -- Kaci Bailey stepped down as head coach of the Quincy University women's basketball team on Wednesday.

Bailey accepted a new job as head coach with Drury University, the school that defeated the Hawks in the GLVC Tournament this past season.

