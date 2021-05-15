QUINCY — Ben Kasparie brought the Chatham Glenwood baseball team’s rally to an abrupt and definitive end.
With one out, a runner on second base and Quincy Notre Dame clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh Saturday afternoon, the Raiders junior center field made a diving catch of a line drive in the right-center field gap.
He then doubled the Titans’ Drew Detmers off second base to put a stamp on a 5-4 victory at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield.
It gave the Raiders a doubleheader split as the Titans won the opener 10-4 on a dreary day featuring a steady rain throughout most of the first game.
Kasparie’s defensive heroics outdid his offensive effort.
Tied at 4 heading to the bottom of the sixth, Kasparie led off by drawing a walk, then promptly stole second and third with Tucker Tollerton at the plate. A strikeout and an infield popout had Kasparie still standing at third with two outs before Alex Conoyer drove a single through the left side of the infield to plate the go-ahead run.
In the top of the seventh, Detmers led off with a single to right field and took second on a balk. QND’s Dalton Miller struck out Jack Bima before Kasparie made his game-saving play.
Miller earned the save after Conoyer pitched the first six innings, earning the victory as he struck out four and allowed four runs and nine hits.
The Raiders (11-3) trailed 4-0 until the third inning when Conoyer and Brady Kindhart had back-to-back RBI singles. The third run of the inning scored on Brock Wiley’s sacrifice fly. QND tied the game in the fourth when Kindhart drew a bases-loaded walk.
In the first game, the Raiders built a 3-0 lead by scoring once in each of the first three innings. Conoyer delivered an RBI double, while Harry Oden drove in the other two runs with a sacrifice fly and a single.
The lead evaporated in the fourth when the Titans scored eight runs, capitalizing on five walks and two errors. It left Ethan Kite with the loss as the senior right-hander allowed six runs and just two hits over 3.1 innings with five strikeouts and seven walks.
Oden had two of QND’s five hits.