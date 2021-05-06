QUINCY — As Caren Kemner drove around the Quincy University campus Wednesday, having decided to accept an offer to become the new men’s volleyball coach, she passed directly by her childhood home.
All she could think about were her parents.
“I just kind of gave a shoutout and was like, ‘You’re good with this, right? I’m back in the neighborhood,’” said Kemner, who grew up across the street from the campus’ east boundary and whose parents passed away in recent years. “That does give me peace. I do know how much my parents would be happy with this.”
She could even envision them in the stands.
“I wish they were around to enjoy it because they would walk down the street and get to know every single kid,” Kemner said. “It would be a great experience for them.”
It’s going to be a great experience for her and the Hawks.
The three-time Olympian and International Volleyball Hall of Fame inductee resigned earlier this week after 11 seasons coaching at Culver-Stockton College, the last four as the men’s volleyball coach. Thursday, the QU administration made her hiring official.
Kemner replaces Gavin Mueller, who resigned at the end of the Hawks’ season after four years at the helm. Kemner hopes Mueller, a QU alumnus and former volleyball player, will remain involved in the program in some capacity.
That will be a future discussion. Right now, she needs to get settled and work on creating a roster that can compete in the Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association.
“The MIVA is a monster,” Kemner said.
She’s used to that. Culver-Stockton was a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference, which had four teams reach the NAIA national tournament and Grand View winning the national championship. During her tenure there, the men’s program produced 11 all-conference players, six scholar-athletes and one NAIA first-team All-American.
“The Heart was a monster. This is a different kind of monster,” Kemner said of the MIVA.
That’s a challenge she embraces.
“I’m really, really looking forward to seeing how much QU has changed and where I can go with this program,” Kemner said.
The Hawks went 5-13 overall last season and 2-12 in the MIVA. They have not had a winning season since 2011 and have gone 16-120 in MIVA play the past 10 seasons, with three winless conference campaigns.
“Caren is the right person to lead our men’s volleyball program into a successful new era,” said Josh Rabe, who will become QU’s full-time athletic director in June. “She knows the challenges the competition presents in the conference we compete in.
“Her knowledge, connections and expectations are unmatched in the volleyball world. Anytime you can get a former Olympic medalist as a resource to advance a collegiate athletic program, it is a great day.”
A graduate of Quincy Notre Dame who played collegiately at the University of Arizona before joining the U.S. national volleyball team, Kemner helped the United States win the bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.
Kemner was a six-time recipient of United States Olympic Committee Female Athlete of the Year, a five-time recipient of the Team USA Volleyball Most Valuable Player Award, and was named the FIVA Best Female Volleyball Player of the World and Volleyball World Cup Most Valuable Player.
When she returned to Quincy in the late 2000s, she served as an assistant coach with the QU women’s volleyball program before becoming the head coach at Quincy Notre Dame for two seasons. She also formed the Quincy Bruisers volleyball club. She went to C-SC in 2010.
Now, she’s back where it truly all began.
“To come home and be at QU, it feels good,” Kemner said.
Growing up across the street from the QU campus, when her brothers stopped playing sports with her, Kemner turned the wall behind Helein Hall into her personal training space.
“It became my hangout,” Kemner said. “I felt sorry for the people who lived right there in that alley. I’m sure they just heard the sound of the bump of a ball against that wall 24-7. That’s where I won Wimbledon at. That’s where I pitched the World Series.”
And the QU athletic field, located on 20th street, is where her family played and where she first learned to run the bases. She and her brothers also shagged soccer balls for Jack Mackenzie’s QU teams during practice when the balls went bouncing over the rock wall.
“It’s kind of this surreal feeling,” Kemner said. “So many memories.”
And new ones soon to be made.