The pain annoyed Weston King. It never worried him.
“I thought it was just a bone contusion,” he said.
In Week 3 of the Missouri prep football season, playing Hallsville in the first game at Palmyra’s shiny new stadium, someone awkwardly landed on King’s leg. He didn’t know who. All he could say was it hurt, and that hurt never really went away.
“As it got worse, I thought maybe it was tendinitis,” he said.
He brushed it aside. The Panthers beat Centralia in a monumental showdown of undefeated state-ranked powers and claimed the Clarence Cannon Conference championship in the process as King, a senior defensive lineman and arguably the biggest and baddest man on the field, had eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
He was even better in the three postseason games that followed, registering 10 or more tackles in each victory and blowing up everything in sight. He had 15 tackles and six tackles for loss in the district championship game against Monroe City and five sacks in the rematch with Hallsville in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
And that pain in his leg? It was becoming more difficult to bear.
“It started getting pretty bad the last four weeks,” King said.
He wanted no one to know. So he kept playing. Every snap. Offense. Defense. Special teams.
“He never came off the field,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “I finally told (assistant coach Shannon Haerr) you have to take him off something. Take him off extra points and field goals. Take him off something. He has to come off the field and get a drink of water or a breather.
“But it never fazed him. Never once.”
When the magical run ended – the Panthers lost to St. Pius X in the state semifinals to halt a 12-game winning streak – King let a doctor examine the leg to determine the source of the now agonizing pain.
X-rays revealed a hairline fracture of his fibula dating back to Week 3. Ten games he played on a leg with a fractured bone. Ten games in which he harassed quarterbacks. Ten games in which he buried would-be tacklers and sprung running back for huge games.
Ten games he knew he had to play because there was a chance each one would be his last.
“With this year, my mentality was I can’t take a break because you never know what the next week will be,” King said. “We could be done in an instant of people get COVID. So I just kept trudging through. I personally didn’t think it was that bad, but I guess it was.”
Yet, it was never bad enough to make him quit, even for a single play.
It’s why coaches he never played against recommended him for Class 2A first-team all-state honors. It’s why NCAA Division II coaches throughout the Midwest came calling. And it’s part of the reason why he has been named the 2020 Herald-Whig Player of the Year.
Those 113 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback sacks played a part, too.
“Oh, my lord, was he dominant,” Miles said. “You could put him with his hand in the dirt and put him at linebacker and he’d make plays all over the field.”
Understanding what it took to be relentless changed everything.
King is blessed with natural gifts such as size – he’s 6-foot-3, 270 pounds – as well as speed and agility, things he inherited from his father, Craig, who played basketball at Truman State University. He had to learn determination and the willingness to play through a little pain.
“We knew he had the potential to be really good, but the question was whether he’d get it,” Miles said. “To see him grow and understand what it takes to be out there and give yourself to your team is something special.”
A lesson from his father helped.
“He always said, ‘You have to work hard at what you’re doing if you want to be good,’” King said.
Wrestling helped more than anyone realized it would. King finished as the Class 1 state runner-up in the heavyweight class last year, losing 5-3 in sudden victory to Macon’s Caden Phillips, and will rejoin the wrestling team this year once his leg heals.
“Wrestling helped instill that mentality of never quit,” King said. “It has helped me mold myself, not just physically, but mentally into the football player I am today. Just having that relentlessness and the ability under pressure situations of making things happen. The mental toughness aspect of wrestling has translated over.”
So has his gregarious personality.
King plans to study agronomy at Central Missouri University after committing to play football for the Mules. His parents work for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, which provides farmers and ranchers with financial and technical assistance to put conservation on the ground to help the environment and agricultural operations.
He’d like to do the same thing.
“It’s always interested me, so I think that’s what I’m going to do when I get out,” Miles said. “The fact I get to interact with people every day is a big thing. It’s a good mix of being in the office and being out with people, but I can’t just sit in an office all day. It’ll be awesome to get out and work outside and talk with different people. I love that aspect of it.”
It’s the impact he can have with a handshake and a conversation that is most appealing.
“I just like having a conversation with people,” King said. “I feel like I can go up to any random person and have a conversation about anything. I love the fact you can learn so much about a person in just a five-minute conversation.
“Going on visits you meet new people. You talk to different people and learn how they come from different walks of life. You kind of figure out how big the world is and how small it is, too.”
And he’s certain he can have an impact because he will approach his post-football life with the same vigor he attacked an opponent on Friday nights.
“Timid is one thing you can’t be,” King said. “It has to be full-go all the time. Go with the hand your dealt and give it everything you’ve got. I feel I don’t just play football that way. I try to live my life that way. I try never to do anything halfway. I’m going to put my mind to it and do it the best I can.”