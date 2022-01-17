PALMYRA, Mo. -- A youthful Palmyra team lived up to being the No. 1 seed in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament, with the Lady Panthers defeating Van-Far 62-44.
"Their energy that they came out and played with, I felt like that was a big difference in the game tonight," said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. "You've got to be able to match that energy and in these first round games, it's easy to look ahead. But you got to take care of what's in front of you and Van-Far is a good team."
Van-Far had a brief lead early in the game, until Palmyra freshman guard Sydney Compton drained a three-pointer to give the Lady Panthers a 7-6 lead.
Palmyra would not relinquish that lead and had a 17-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter is where Palmyra put some distance between Van-Far, scoring six straight points to start the quarter and outscoring the Lady Indians by a 14-5 margin to take a 31-17 lead into halftime.
Lady Panthers sophomore forward Candra King began her domination of the paint, scoring seven points and pulling down two rebounds in the second quarter.
"(Van-Far junior Mara Jensen) got in a little foul trouble and we were able to find (King)," Brandenburg said. "
The Lady Indians came out of halftime re-energized and scored five straight points to open the third quarter.
Leading the way for Van-Far was senior guard Haley Baskett, who scored 10 third quarter points.
However, Palmyra regained momentum later in the third quarter with continued strong play from King, who also scored 10 points in the third quarter.
King would finish with a team-high 27 points, while also leading Palmyra with nine rebounds.
Compton scored 12 points and had seven rebounds, while senior guard Jansen Juette scored six points and had five rebounds.
"Sydney did a great job," Brandenburg said. "She is still finding her way at times offensively. Defensively, she is so athletic and sees the floor really well on the defensive end. She can bring some serious problems with her athleticism and she can knock down a shot, too."
Baskett led Van-Far in scoring with 15 points and had seven rebounds. Jensen scored 11 points and had a team-high eight rebounds.
Palmyra sophomore Ashley Bode only had a modest offensive night with two points, but made a big impact on the defensive end of the floor.
"I felt like Ashley Bode played lights out," Brandenburg said. "I was proud of her effort. Especially against their best player. I was really proud of how she stepped up."
Palmyra (10-5) will play Highland in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
"We got to be ready to play with intensity for four quarters," Brandenburg said. "That's kind of who we are as a young team. We are still trying to figure out how to do that."
