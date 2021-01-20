LAMONI, Iowa — Culver-Stockton College men’s basketball coach Aaron Hill turned to assistant coach Dorian Hobbs with one of those did-you-just-see-that chuckles.
Hill called for the Wildcats to continue moving the ball offensively during a game Graceland last week when sophomore forward Jim King shrugged him off.
“You can tell a guy is confident when he goes, ‘I’m better than the guy in front of me and I’m going to go make a play,’” Hill said.
Right now, King’s confidence is soaring.
Wednesday night, the 6-foot-6 King scored a career-high 39 points as the Wildcats ended an 18-game road losing streak dating back to the 2018-19 season with a 95-76 victory over Graceland in Heart of America Athletic Conference play at Closson Court.
The Wildcats have won four of their five games since returning from Christmas break and are 4-4 overall.
“I told our guys January 1 was a new season and a new year for us,” Hill said. “It’s a lot of fun watching these guys play, especially when we get more and more of them out there together.”
King didn’t play in the three games played in the first semester, but his presence has been profound since his return. He’s scored in double figures three times, scoring a career-high 23 points against Grand View and topping it with 28 points against Graceland at home.
Wednesday night, he was better than ever.
King went 16 of 20 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the line to go with five rebounds, an assist and three steals.
“He’s always had that God-given natural feel for the game,” Hill said. “He’s just playing really good ball.”
King’s not alone. Robert Fry Jr. Had 22 points and eight assists, while Kameron Worley had 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Wildcats shot 59.7 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from 3-point range and 93.3 percent from the line.
Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets shot 42.2 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range.
“In the second half defensively, we tried to make them play over the top more,” Hill said. “They were hurting us by attacking it and driving it in the first half. We did a good job of adjusting to how they were playing, which is a good sign.”