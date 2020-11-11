PALMYRA, Mo. — Controlling the line of scrimmage is crucial to any football team’s success.
It’s what has the Palmyra sitting at 10-0 heading into the Class 2 District 6 championship game against Monroe City on Friday at 7 p.m..
“That’s where the game is won,” Palmyra tight end Abe Haerr said. “Whoever can push the other linemen back is going to get the heads up in the game.”
More often than not, it’s Palmyra doing the pushing, evident by the rushing statistics. Palmyra is averaging just north of 200 rushing yards per contest while allowing less than 100 rushing yards per game this season.
That boils down to the play from the Palmyra offensive and defensive lines, arguably the best units for the No. 1 team in Class 2.
“Anybody would say that if they’re smart,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “Those are the guys who don’t get the love but they are the ones who deserve the most love. If they don’t block, (quarterback Brody Lehenbauer) doesn’t have time to throw and (running back Ross Arch) and (all-purpose back Hays Miller) and those guys don’t have the opportunity to run the ball.
“If we don’t get pressure on the D-line and do the things we need to do up front on defense, then we’re going to struggle. We have to keep them off the linebackers so they can flow to the ball. So there’s no doubt about our front line on both sides of the ball are the ones that keep us going.”
Recognition isn’t what the linemen are after, so long as the team is succeeding.
“We take pride in that, we know what we did,” Palmyra lineman Weston King said. “Our running backs are great and they are the first ones to give us credit and they understand what’s going on, how great we can be when we mesh as a group.
“If you control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to win the football game. It’s plain and simple. We know that this game is on our backs and we determine the outcome, so we come in here and play our very best every game.”
No one is more grateful for their work than Lehenbauer.
“The only reason I’m throwing these passes is because I’ve got time to throw,” Lehenbauer said. “Every single pass I have is because of the O-line.”
What makes the Palmyra offensive line so strong is its ability to use athleticism to get out in space. It’s a regular sight on a Palmyra jet sweep to see Hays Miller or Zane Meyers running the ball with an escort of King, Josh Lickfeld or Brayden Madden running in front ready to take out a cornerback or safety.
“We are blessed with great size but we also have great athletes,” Miles said. “Weston is a great athlete, Josh and Madden, those guys are all guys that move well for their size and what they do. Any time we can get those guys in space and let them wreak havoc, they love those type of things and it lets them have a little fun.”
That athleticism transfers immediately to the defensive side, where King, Lickfeld and Madden are joined on the outside by Haerr and Quade Plunkett at defensive end.
“Knowing we have that kind of skill and that kind of talent going late into the season is really important for us, because that’s where we are going to make some big plays,” Haerr said. “If we can get pressure on the quarterback or stop the run early, that is huge for us.”
King soaks up the most attention from opposing offenses, for good reason. King is considered one of the best defensive players in the state and has garnered attention from multiple NCAA Division II programs because of his ability to disrupt plays at the line.
“He goes through two or three blockers, flies 5 yards across the line of scrimmage and tackles somebody on the other side,” Haerr said. “He’s insane, he really is.”
The constant wears on King at times, but he understands that ultimately its a good thing for the team.
“You do kind of want to go back to last year when nobody knew you were a thing. You kind of want to come out here and play and tear them up,” King said. “Then again, it’s nice to know that you’re one of those guys that everybody looks at to stop. Then when you do make the plays, it’s like you’re beating them even though they are gameplanning for you.
“If they double-team me, they are leaving the other guys on the D-line open and they are studs. They’ll make the play. If that’s what I’ve got to do, then that’s what I’ve got to do to make our team successful.”
Lickfeld has been the biggest beneficiary on the stat sheet, leading the team with nine sacks, 6.5 coming in the last four games. If opposing teams want to focus all of their attention on King, Miles is confident in the rest of his players.
“Yeah, Weston might be our guy, but we have a bunch of other guys who are pretty darn good also,” Miles said.
The true strength for the Palmyra linemen doesn’t come from one great player. It comes from a desire to succeed as a group.
“What makes us good as a unit is not one of us doesn’t have that mentality,” King said. “We all want to be great, and we all work towards the same cause.”