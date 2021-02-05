PAYSON, Ill. — The where, the when, the why and the how all contributed to making Ethan Kite’s tumble seem more serious than it actually was.
It took place a few feet from the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team’s bench.
It happened in the middle of the first half of Friday night’s game against Payson Seymour with the Raiders already playing without 6-foot-7 senior forward Max Wedding, who was nursing a sprained ankle.
It was caused by an aggressive stance defensively, part of the Raiders’ plan as they drew four charges and stepped into driving and passing lanes to keep the Indians from continually burning them with backcuts.
And it required Kite to be unselfish, willingly taking the contact and letting his body hit the floor in order to draw the charge and get the change of possession.
It created a momentary scare as the QND coaching staff thought Kite had hit his head on the court and needed to be checked by a trainer for concussion symptoms. He admitted even though he did hit his head after first landing flat on his back, the reverberation wasn’t bad.
“Since I’m so big, the sound of me falling made it a lot worse than it really was,” the 6-foot-5 Kite said.
It allowed him to return to the lineup after a short breather on the bench and continue to have an impact on the outcome. Kite scored 12 points, but his ability to draw defenders and pass to cutters — specifically senior guard Grant Hyer — opened up the offense as the Raiders pulled off a 55-45 victory.
“That was a little bit of a worrisome moment,” said QND coach Kevin Meyer, whose team turns around and plays host to Macomb at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “But anybody who knows big red knows he pops back up. When he did, I was like, ‘Are you OK? Are you OK?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, my elbow hurts.’ He wasn’t thinking about his head. He hit his elbow, too.
“I didn’t ask him which elbow, which I should have. I’m sure in his head he was worried about his pitching arm.”
Meyer more so was worried about not having someone on the block to get paint touches and facilitate the offense through because when Kite got the ball it made the Raiders more dangerous.
“When he can make the whole defense collapse and go into him, it gets our shooters open,” Hyer said. “When they’re playing zone and collapse on him, I can get the ball on the wing and drive it right back in on them and get some fouls and get some layups out of it.”
Hyer attacked like that from start to finish.
He had 22 points in the first half as the Raiders (2-0) built a 34-19 lead and finished with a career-high 34 points, following Kite’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter by making four consecutive free throws to help put the game away.
“He was just dynamic,” Meyer said of Hyer. “He was really, really good.”
His night included hitting a pair of 3-pointers, part of his repertoire that he’s worked to improve. Still, it was his flashing to the basket, crashing the offensive boards and racing out in transition that led to 10 baskets in the paint.
“When we throw it in to Ethan, they have to go double him and it allows Grant to use his athleticism to get past guys and get cuts off it,” Meyer said. “Then you pair them up on the same side and as a defense what do you do. If you play off Grant, he’s going to throw it in to Ethan. If you crawl into him, he’s going to blow by you. So pick your poison.
“The other piece is Grant does 2 for 3 from the 3-point line. Now you have to crawl out there to him, and he’s so darn quick he can go by you. He had a great night tonight.”
More importantly, when Payson (1-1) cut the deficit to six points at the end of the third quarter by closing the quarter on a 9-2 run, the Raiders never let the Indians get closer.
“It helped there wasn’t a home crowd advantage and they couldn’t get the crowd behind them,” Hyer said.
Bryan Dieker led the Indians with 16 points, while Logan Sparks had 15 points, including hitting four 3-pointers in the second half and one that kickstarted that pivotal third-quarter run.
“We will grow and mature and get better,” Payson coach Brian Rea said. “We just have to finish and be more confident.”