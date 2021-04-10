QUINCY — The first shot rimmed out. The next drifted right, ricocheting off the side of the rim.
Brandon Kracht just shrugged it off.
“I just missed them,” said Kracht, a freshman guard on the John Wood Community College men’s basketball team. “The shooter’s mentality is I’m going to make the next one.”
He never doubted he would.
“I had the mentality I’m going to get them if I’m open and I got them,” Kracht said.
And he made Rend Lake pay for letting him get open.
Kracht made consecutive 3-pointers to kickstart a stretch in which he scored 12 straight points in the second half of Saturday’s Central District A championship game, helping the Trail Blazers turn an eight-point lead into a 14-point advantage as they beat the Warriors 96-77 to earn a spot in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
“I told him, ‘Those shots are going to fall. That’s what you do. Those shots will fall,’” JWCC sophomore forward Jarvis Jennings said. “When missing a couple happens to our best shooters, it’s our job to keep them lifted up. If we dwell on it with him, then that brings his confidence down.
“I knew his shots were going to fall. That’s why I told him that. And he made big shots like I know he can.”
It seized the energy and the momentum at the perfect time.
“It pumped us up,” said freshman forward Drake Hammel, who is Kracht’s roommate. “He’s a great shooter and a great kid. I love him to death. When I see him get going, it kind of gives me confidence to keep going. I think it does that for everyone.”
JWCC led 54-46 with 16:31 remaining in regulation when Kracht hit a 3-pointer from the left corner. He followed it with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. His next two baskets came off offensive rebounds, one he put back for a layin and the other was recycled to him on the perimeter for an 18-foot jumper.
He capped his scoring spree with a 15-foot jumper for a 66-52 lead with 12:53 to play.
“Coach was running a couple plays for me so I knew the whole team was behind me,” said Kracht, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. “That makes you feel really, really good when everyone is trusting you and they want you to score the ball and put the ball in the room. Really, there’s no better feeling.”
His personal scoring run could have been extended, but he missed a couple shots and the Trail Blazers struggled to get him the ball as Rend Lake devoted its defense to shutting him down.
“We tried to get him 18 straight,” JWCC coach Brad Hoyt said. “We tried to get him the ball in a couple other spots, and we just couldn’t get it to him.”
That didn’t diminish the impact of the run. JWCC led by double digits the remainder of the game in salting away its fourth national tournament appearance in the last eight seasons.
“We had to play our basketball,” Kracht said. “If we play our basketball, I don’t feel like anybody can play with us. We’re really good at playing our basketball.”