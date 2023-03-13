MENDON — The Unity Mustangs just ended an impressive girls basketball season led by the talent and experience of senior Kyra Carothers.
While the three-sport athlete prepares for the coming track season, she simultaneously prepares for the transition from high school to the collegiate level.
Carothers signed to Millikin University on Thursday to play volleyball at the Division III level, but she is feeling ambiguous about the decision.
“(I’m) very sad honestly,” said Kyra Carothers. “I talk with my family about it a lot. I love my friends, where I’m at, and my school. I love going to practice and going to games with them. These have been my best friends since we were little, so it's going to be very different playing with new people. But obviously, change is good and I’ll adjust.”
Carothers and her family actually live in the Quincy High School district.
However, with her father, Keith Carothers, teaching and coaching at Unity, she spent a lot of time in Mendon at camps and playing sports with the Unity locals. After molding an unbreakable bond, she decided to transfer.
Her ambivalence goes beyond her friendships, but seems justified by the unique experiences she has had during her high school journey.
Carothers' first volleyball coach at Unity was Rich Meyers, who passed away during the season due to bone cancer.
“He was amazing,” said Carothers. “I can't even describe to people how amazing. I think having him during our freshman year was the best thing that could have happened to us because he put so much knowledge into us. When Meyers did pass we all knew he would want us to be in the gym working. For me, he made me want to play even more than I already did.”
Additionally, Carothers has had the opportunity to enhance her bond with her father.
“We spent two years, her freshman and sophomore year, driving in the car together everyday,” said Keith Carothers. “There were a ton of conversations. Some great, congratulations type of conversations and some that were hard. It's only 15 minutes from our house to here, but we had a lot of day to day conversations.”
While Carothers will miss the foundation she has created at Unity, she is poised for the future.
“I'm really excited to be at the next level,” said Kyra Carothers. “Obviously it will be more exciting because everyone else is there with the same mindset to work hard and want to win. it's not just messing around anymore.”
Carothers looks forward to studying sports medicine at the university and traveling to Europe with her new volleyball team.
Though Carothers is sad to say goodbye to life as a Mustang, it reflects the success the school has had in creating an enriching and positive experience for their students.
