QUINCY – Zero is the number of losses Quincy high school girls soccer team endured this season at Flinn Memorial Stadium, having one of the strongest home field advantages in the Western Big 6 Conference.
Friday the Lady Blue Devils fell short of an undefeated season at home with a heart-breaking loss to Edwardsville in the Class 3A regional championship giving up a goal with 30 seconds left in a 2-1 loss.
Quincy head coach Travis Dinkheller spoke on their regional title defeat and the effort the girls showed in the game.
“I’m proud of them," said Dinkheller. "I hate it for them just because of the devastating way that it happened, 30 seconds left you think you might be going to OT. But I’m proud of our girls we had a great season, 14-5-3 certainly proud of their effort."
Edwardsville would score early on with a little over 32 minutes left to play in the opening half to go up 1-0 which would be the only goal for a while as both sides would increase their defensive intensity throughout the evening.
Quincy’s defense that’s been a strong part of their game all year with 10 games giving up zero goals with an average of 1.05 goals allowed per game during the regular season was on full display after Edwardsville’s first goal.
Unfortunately for the Lady Blue Devils their offense just couldn’t quite get it going enough against an equally great defensive team on the other side as Quincy would go into halftime trailing 1-0.
Dinkheller talked about the battle his team showed knowing going into the game they would have to play great against a great Edwardsville team that went 17-3 during the regular season.
“Edwardsville is a good team, we knew we’d have to play exceptionally well, I thought we did a really good job in the second half,” said Dinkheller. “But you hate to see a great group of seniors. the seven young ladies that were with us they battled to the very end, left it all on the field and that’s all you ask for from the team to leave it all on the field and give yourself a chance in the end.”
The second half would open up with Quincy replicating what the Tigers did in the first half with a quick goal to tie the game up after freshman midfielder Rian Moore would convert a penalty kick with a little under five minutes into the second half.
Flinn Memorial seemed to be headed towards another postseason overtime finish this week after the Lady Blue Devils’ win over Granite City on Tuesday. Quincy and Edwardsville headed into the latter part of the game tied 1-1 with under 10 minutes to go.
The Lady Blue Devils would have a series of shots on goal after not getting many opportunities for most of the game coming close several times to go up 2-1 but failed to convert.
Dinkheller talked about the attempts the team had with a regional title being well within their grasp at home.
“It’s heartbreaking, to get yourself back in the game, to battle yourself back and give yourself a chance and we had a couple chances there at the end, put ourselves in front of the goal, and I thought we were going to put one away,” said Dinkheller.
With 30 seconds remaining, the Tigers would break through and get one behind Quincy goalkeeper junior Taylor Fohey to win the regional title at Flinn Memorial.
Quincy finished the season with a record of 14-5-3, 9-1-3 at home, 5-2 on the road and 0-2 at neutral sites. Their 14-5-3 record was the most winningest season they’ve had in the last six seasons.
Quincy will be graduating seniors Grace Schackleton, Breighlyn Thomas, Maddie O’Brien, Anna Morrison, Mariah Crist, Kenzie O’Brien, and Ava Soltwedel.
Dinkheller spoke on his seniors and what they’ve gone through the past four years competing for QHS.
“There just a great group of kids that played hard, brought it every day, day in and day out," said Dinkheller. "That’s the group that loss their freshman year due to covid and so to go through what they’ve gone through it’s certainly devastating to go out this way, but they gave themselves a chance in that game."
