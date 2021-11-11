QUINCY, Ill. - The last time the Quincy University women's volleyball team lost in Pepsi Arena was two months ago during the opening weekend of conference play.
On Wednesday night, the Hawks extended that streak to seven straight home wins with a commanding straight set victory over Truman State.
Quincy wasted no time jumping in front during Wednesday's GLVC matchup with the Bulldogs. The Hawks proceeded to take the first seven points of the match until Truman got on the board to make it 7-1. The Hawks turned it on again and rattled off another seven straight points to put it out of reach early. QU went on to win the first set, 25-8.
It was more of the same in set two as the Hawks kept the pedal to the medal. QU attacked at a .458 clip in set two and led 16-7 near the midway point. Quincy put things to bed in set two by ending on a 6-1 run and secured a 25-12 win in the process.
The Lady Hawks wrapped things up quickly in the third set after once again pulling out to a double-digit lead. The Hawks took the third set 25-13 to complete the sweep in just over an hour of game time.
Mark Jones’ squad showed off a balanced attack during the win as five different Hawks recorded seven or more kills. Mattison Norris led the way with 11 kills and 11 digs, and Emily Rehagen had 10 kills with five service aces.
Quincy will wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they take on Lindenwood inside Pepsi Arena at 1:00 PM. The Hawks will celebrate senior day, and they can clinch a spot in the GLVC postseason tournament with a victory over the Lions.
