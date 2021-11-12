PEPPER PIKE, OH. - The QU women's basketball fell 95-57 against Ursuline College on Friday night in their season opener.
Regan Loconte led the team with 13 points as she went 3-6 from the three-point line. Marta Rivera led the Hawks with six rebounds and also added eight points.
Six Hawks had seven or more points as Dami Adeyinka, Grace Flanagan and Sarah Nelson all had eight while Beth Matas Martin had seven points as she also had a team-high three assists.
QU shot 39% from the field, made six three-pointers on 21 attempts (29%), and shot just five free throws all game.
Quincy had 32 points in the paint, and 29 off the bench. Despite a good showing from its bench, the Hawks coughed the ball up 18 times which led to 25 Ursuline points, and they were outscored 14-4 on the fast break.
Ursuline shot 59% from the field, and hit nine three pointers on 19 tries (47%) while they made 14 of 16 foul shots.
The Hawks will face Wisconsin Parkside on Saturday at 3:00 PM CT in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
