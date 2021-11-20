EAST PEORIA, Ill. - The Quincy University women's volleyball team squared off against the No. 1 seeded Lewis Flyers in the semifinal of the Great Lakes Valley Tournament on Saturday afternoon and had their postseason run end in straight sets.
Lewis opened with a 9-6 lead in the initial set of the game, but QU responded to score six of the next seven points to take a 12-10 lead.
The first set remained close, and the Hawks took an 18-17 lead after Alyssa Grimm had a kill out of the middle. This was the last lead QU had in the opening frame as Lewis used a 7-1 run to secure the first frame 25-19.
Quincy opened the second set with a 7-4 lead, but Lewis came roaring back and took the second frame, 25-17.
The Hawks held a brief lead in the third set, 9-7, but Lewis once again closed out the set with strong play down the stretch. The Flyers took set three to end QU's tournament run.
Quincy finished the year 18-13, and 18 wins was the most the program has had since the Hawks won 16 games back in 2016.
