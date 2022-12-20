QUINCY -- Monroe City knew it was in for a tough game facing No. 3 ranked Mendon Unity of Illinois in the John Wood Rumble on the River Shootout on Tuesday.
Although Unity came away with a 46-25 win over Monroe City, there were different lessons each team took from Tuesday's girls basketball game.
Unity head coach Brad Begeman would have liked to seen more consistent offensive play from the Lady Mustangs.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense and keep a lot of teams down," Begeman said. "Offensively, we struggled in the first half and we did not play very well. I was ready to give a motivational speech at halftime and my assistant reminded me we held (Monroe City) to 11 points in the first half."
Monroe City head coach Adam Rung feels like Tuesday's loss is something the Lady Panthers can learn from and get better.
"They are very good," Rung said. "They've got one of the better players in the area with (Ashlynn) Arnsman. They've got another really good guard in (Kyra) Carothers. Coach Begeman does a great job over there. They are one of the better programs in Illinois in their class and they showed it tonight."
Both teams started slow offensively, but Unity would take a 11-5 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter would be a pivotal quarter, with the Lady Mustangs pulling away and outscoring Monroe City by a 13-6 margin to take a 24-11 lead by halftime.
Mendon was led by senior Caroline Knox early on, who scored seven points in the first half and made several pivotal plays on defense.
Although Unity was still struggling to hit shots, they continued to hold Monroe City down and only allowed two points in the third quarter.
"These are good games where we got to battle and grind," Begeman said. "(Monroe City) has a nice squad, too."
Monroe City saved its most productive quarter for last, coming away with 12 points in the fourth.
"We are going to keep fighting," Rung said. "That's our nature. We got a group that likes to compete and work hard. I think that's something consistent that you are going to see from us all the time."
One bright spot for the Lady Panthers was the play of freshman Naaron Hays, who scored a team-high seven points and did a good job of playing defense.
"She's coming around and is just letting the game come to her," Rung said. "If she continues to do that, she's going to show how important of a player she is for us."
Lady Panthers sophomore Cahlin Chapman added five points.
Arnsman and senior Kylee Barry tied for the team lead in scoring for Unity with nine points. Senior Sophia Shaffer added eight points.
"This team is probably the most balanced team that we've had," Begeman said. "Usually there's nights where we have three girls who have at least double-digits and tonight we didn't have anybody."
Mendon Unity (13-1) is scheduled to play at Winchester in its next game at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City (3-6) will host Montgomery County (6-2) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
"It's another really good team," Rung said. "Coach (Joe) Basinger does a really great job and he will have his girls ready. We should also have ours ready."
