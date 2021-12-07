MONROE CITY, Mo. — Mark Twain managed to overcome a rough start to bring it within five points of Marion County’s lead at halftime during the Monroe City girls basketball tournament on Tuesday, but the Lady Mustangs asserted control in the second half to come away with a 51-38 win.
Marion County controlled the pace of play early on and raced out to a 9-0 lead when Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell called a timeout.
Lady Mustangs senior Delaney Straus scored eight points in the first quarter to help give Marion County a 19-10 lead by the quarter’s end.
Mark Twain picked it up in the second quarter and outscored Marion County by a 11-7 margin, with five different players scoring.
Marion County was holding on to a 26-21 lead at the end of the first half, but came out a refreshed team in the second half. The Lady Mustangs put up 20 points in the third quarter, draining four 3-pointers.
Lady Tigers senior Anna Echternacht played well in the second half, scoring nine of her team-high 13 points after halftime. Junior Audrey Ross scored nine points.
Marion County senior Halle Keilholz dominated from behind the arc, scoring a team-high 15 points, all from 3-pointers. Straus scored 14 points, while junior Tristen Holt added 10 points.
Marion County (4-0) will play No. 2 seed Palmyra (3-1) in the second round of the Monroe City Tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.
Mark Twain (1-3) will play Paris (0-2) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
