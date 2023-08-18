PHILADELPHIA, Mo. -- After a down year in 2022, Marion County is aiming to be more competitive this softball season.
The Lady Mustangs enter the 2023 season with a young team and just two seniors on its roster.
"I would say we would like to win some games," said senior third baseman Shayleigh Whetstone. "We only won (three) games last year and I think we have better potential this year. So (our goal is to) hopefully win more."
Second-year head coach Logan Krigbaum shares that goal of wanting Marion County to be more competitive in 2023.
"Last year we had pretty simple goals, but this year I think we can be around the .500 mark at least," Krigbaum said. "Maybe be able to compete in districts and win a couple of games."
Whetstone and fellow senior Kassidy Bock will be looked at for leadership on a roster loaded with sophomores and freshmen.
"I feel like I'm pretty experienced," Whetstone said. "I've been playing softball all of my life and the other senior and I have been trying to cheer on the team to have enough confidence in themselves."
During summer practices, the Lady Mustangs have been working on improving their fielding and baserunning.
"We've bee doing a lot of ground balls over and over again and just getting people used to it," Whetstone said. "We are trying to find some of these spots for people, so switching around over and over. (Sliding) has been a big thing right now with the confidence and mental side of sliding."
Whetstone at third base and Bock at second base will be provide a veteran presence in the infield.
First base will be split between Grace Jensen-Page and Alyssa Lee, while Kennedy Hathaway, Riley Holt and Kalyn Dowell will see time at shortstop.
The outfield will be young, with freshmen Jada Worrell and Alyssa Lee and sophomores Maya Bock and Aylah Pollard in the mix for playing time.
"I'm really excited about our outfield," Krigbaum said. "We have quite a few girls who can really track a ball down. If they get it in their glove, most of the time they are going to hang on to it."
The younger players will be key with only five upperclassmen on Marion County's roster.
"I think they'll step forward," Whetstone said. "Especially the sophomores because they've had a year of experience and now they're ready to get going and become a lot more competitive."
Holt will also see a lot of time at catcher, with Riley Bock and Kassidy Bock also being options behind the plate.
Marion County expects to be better offensively this season.
"We had a pretty good summer and even during practice we hit well," Krigbaum said. "I'm excited about that. We are going to be able to put some runners on base and hopefully drive some in this year."
One of the team's strengths is Hathaway in the circle, who has shown improvement going into her sophomore season.
Fellow sophomore Mylee Meyers will pitch as well after missing her freshman year.
Krigbaum feels good about the mix of players Marion County has.
"My two seniors are already very good leaders for me, but the younger girls have really taken off since we started practice," Krigbaum said. "I'm just excited to see how far they can go."
2023 Schedule
Aug. 29 -- at Novinger
Aug. 31 -- Atlanta
Sept. 1 -- Bevier
Sept. 5 -- Knox County
Sept. 7 -- South Shelby
Sept. 11 -- Mark Twain
Sept. 16 -- at North Shelby Tournament
Sept. 19 -- North Shelby
Sept. 21 -- Bucklin
Sept. 22 -- at Clopton
Sept. 25 -- at La Plata
Sept. 26 -- Canton
Oct. 2 -- at Van-Far
Oct. 5 -- at Community
Oct. 6 -- Brashear
