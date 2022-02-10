PALMYRA, Mo. — Behind strong play from the freshmen duo of Sydney Compton and Clare Williams, Palmyra defeated Bowling Green 60-28 at home on Thursday.
Williams would score a team-high 15 points and pull down four rebounds, while Compton would finish with 11 points and four rebounds.
“In the first half, Clare and Sydney’s defense kind of got us going,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “Those two play really well together. They play well in a nice, fast-paced game. I was happy with how they played and attacked the basket.”
Palmyra sophomore forward Candra King added 11 points and pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Unlike Tuesday’s win over Monroe City where Palmyra got off to a slow start, the Lady Panthers dominated from the start.
Palmyra went on an 11-1 run to start the game and increased its lead to 23-4 by the end of the first quarter.
By halftime, the Lady Panthers held a 37-8 lead aided by 13 points by Williams and nine points by Compton in the first half.
“It was a great team effort tonight,” Brandenburg said. “Especially in the first half by holding them to eight points. We kind of made it a point of emphasis to step up our defensive intensity.”
The Lady Panthers defense stifled most of Bowling Green’s scoring opportunities, forcing turnovers and bad shots.
Bowling Green had its best quarter in the third, finishing with 16 points with junior Grace Deters scoring 11 of them.
“We knew the Deters girls was a great player,” Brandenburg said. “We did a good job in the first half. Let her get a little loose in the second half.”
Deters would finish with a team-high 19 points and pull down two rebounds for the Lady Bobcats.
Palmyra held Pink-Out Night for Stand Up to Cancer during Thursday’s game and raised $6,800.
“Getting a win in these type of games is always nice,” Brandenburg said. “Especially when you get a decisive win like this.”
Palmyra (16-7) will play at Hannibal (1-13) in its next game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We’ll just continue to mentally prepare ourselves,” Brandenburg said. “We talk a lot about playing a complete game. We feel like tonight was a complete game for us and we are hoping Tuesday night will be the same.”
