PALMYRA, Mo. — Senior night could not had gone any better for Palmyra after some struggles the team endured last week.
The Lady Panthers roared out to an 12-0 start and came away with a convincing 69-11 home win over Louisiana Monday night.
Monday’s win snaps a three-game losing streak that dates back to the Monroe City Tournament final against South Shelby on Dec. 11.
“Our girls came out focused,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “We had a tough week last week against some good teams in Illinois. We were ready to get home. I think just being home and being comfortable helped out a lot. The girls just hit some early shots that definitely helped us going forward.”
Palmyra did not have a dominant scorer, but was able to spread the ball around well with four players reaching double-digit scoring.
The Lady Panthers also played stifling defense and were able to disrupt any offensive momentum the Lady Bulldogs got going, forcing many Louisiana turnovers. Palmyra would limit Louisiana to just four points in the first half.
“We were really excited to have every girl in the book score for us tonight,” Brandenburg said. “That’s something we want to accomplish in these games. I was proud of our effort. I felt like our defense helped make some easy opportunities for us.”
It was a mix of experienced players and young players contributing for Palmyra.
Senior guard Jansen Juette had one of her top games of the season, scoring 12 points and pulling down a team-high five boards.
Juette and forward Jaynee Durst were honored after the game in the Senior Night ceremony. Durst scored four points and had two rebounds.
“Those girls are great seniors,” Brandenburg said. “You couldn’t ask for better leaders. We are such a young team. We need that kind of leadership in order for us to be successful.”
A pair of freshmen had strong games for the Lady Panthers. Guard Clare Williams scored a team-high 15 points and had four rebounds, while forward Sydney Compton scored 11 points and had four rebounds.
Sophomore forward Candra King came off the bench to score 11 points and get two rebounds.
Palmyra (6-3) will compete in the 50th Annual Highland Tournament when the Lady Panthers return from Christmas break on Jan. 3. It is the second of three big tournaments Palmyra plays in this season after competing in the Monroe City Tournament two weeks ago and hosting the Tony Lenzini Tournament from Jan. 17-22.
The Lady Panthers will open up the tournament against Clark County (2-6) in the opening round.
“It’s our toughest tournament of the season,” Brandenburg said. “Some really good teams in that tournament. We are excited to be in it.”
