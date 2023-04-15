HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Thunderstorms curtailed Saturday's action in the Lady Pirate Soccer Invitational, but all teams were still able to get in one game.
Play was suspended during Hannibal's game against Southern Boone and the Perryville match against Villa Duchesne, but resumed around 10:45 a.m.
After losing in the closing minutes on Friday, Quincy Notre Dame rebounded with a 9-3 win over St. Charles West on Saturday afternoon.
"Obviously (St. Charles West) is a nice team," said QND head coach Mark Longo. "I think we were just a little bit better, especially with the way we came out defensively. We certainly scored some goals and played some people and got out pretty healthy."
Raiders senior forward Lia Quintero scored the game's first four goals to give QND a 4-0 lead by halftime. Two of those goals were unassisted and Avery Keck and Makayla Patton each had one assist on Quintero's goals.
QND sophomore halfback Sage Stratton scored a pair of goals to start off the second half. Sophie Gramke had an assist on the first goal.
Quintero added her fifth goal just eight seconds after Stratton's second goal.
Patton scored the final two goals for QND, with Quintero and Stratton getting assists.
Raiders goalkeeper Aly Young had 12 saves.
The afternoon game between QND and Perryville was canceled due to incoming weather.
"It's a great tournament," Longo said. "It's a great field and we love playing there. A little disappointed we didn't play in another game today, but that's understandable. It would have been on grass and that's not our thing. Looking forward to coming back next year if they'll have us."
QND (10-5-1) will compete in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament next Friday and Saturday.
"We will rest up and relax and try to heal up," Longo said. 'Just go through stuff we go through all year because that will be a big game for us. Sacred Heart always is."
Southern Boone shuts out Hannibal
Hannibal's luck did not change on Saturday against Southern Boone after falling to Perryville 6-2 on Friday.
Southern Boone defeated the Pirates 2-0 in Saturday's game, with the second match against St. Charles West canceled due to incoming weather.
"We need to get back to being more aggressive," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "Being the ones that are going after the ball. It seems like we do well with it if we can get up on a team early. I feel like we gather some of the momentum then. We need to have that mentality if things aren't going our way because we got to be able to pick up the effort level and physicality."
Southern Boone was the only returning school coming back to the Lady Pirate Tournament.
Hannibal added Quincy Notre Dame, Villa Duchesne, Perryville and St. Charles West to this year's tournament.
Hill said all of the teams competing in the home tournament were quality teams.
"I expected us to compete a little bit better," Hill said. "For whatever reason, we didn't have it this weekend. Even with that competition, we've got to be able to do better than what we did. We'll work on things this coming week and get back to where we need to be."
Up next for Hannibal (7-6) is a road game against North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville (2-4) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Hannibal will also host Jefferson City (4-3-1) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Hannibal defeated Kirksville 7-0 on March 23.
Hill said Kirksville has been playing better since that game and Hannibal will need to be prepared to take care of business on the road.
"That's the thing about soccer season," Hill said. "You don't get too long to dwell on things. You're going to get a couple of practices before you get your next game. We'll get out and practice on Monday and travel to Kirksville on Tuesday for a conference matchup and we did quite well against them the first time."
