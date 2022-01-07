HANNIBAL -- Hannibal had solid play up and down the lineup in the Lady Pirates return from winter break on Friday at Korf Gymnasium.
The end result was the first win of the season for Hannibal, who defeated Marshall 54-33.
"I feel great, but I feel great for our players," said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. "They've been working so hard. We've had some tough losses this season and to finally put it all together for four quarters and have a win tonight feels special."
The scoring was spread out with Hannibal junior guard Nora Hark leading the way with 15 points.
Lady Pirates junior forward Gracie Martin added 10 points, junior guard Kyliah French put up nine points and senior center Jade Thomas racked up seven points.
"We played two solid halves of basketball on both sides of the floor," Cerven said. "We've seen flashes of it here and there, but tonight we put it together for all four quarters."
The Lady Pirates raced out to a hot start and took a 15-3 lead after a quarter of play.
Hannibal continued that momentum into the second quarter, taking a 24-9 lead at halftime.
Marshall picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 24 of its 33 points in the latter part of the game.
Hannibal did not let up and had its strongest play in the fourth quarter to shut the door on the Lady Owls, aided by nine points from Hark and six points from Abbie Martin off the bench.
"Abbie came off the bench for us in the fourth quarter and played really great," Cerven said. "Nora finally slowed herself down and got comfortable with the basketball and was able to knock down shots for us. That was good to have for her to settle down and get herself under control."
Lady Owls junior guard Alexis Neff led Marshall in scoring with 14 points. Senior guard Leah Weaver added 10 points.
Hannibal (1-5) will host Kirksville (10-2) in its next game on Friday, Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Next Friday's game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Kirksville will be a test for Hannibal as the Lady Tigers are one of the top teams in the conference.
"We are going to have to practice hard because coach Nick Totta is going to have that team ready to roll," Cerven said. "He's really got something special going on in Kirksville. We are going to have to be really sound on defense and not falling for any ball fakes and making sure we are not reaching. Offensively, take care of the basketball and don't rush possessions."
