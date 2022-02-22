HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal fell to Mexico 42-21 in the girls basketball regular season finale on Tuesday at Korf Gymnasium.
“(Mexico is) going to lean on you and eventually they are going to break you,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “They are coached well and they play hard for all four quarters.”
The first half was low scoring with neither team able to get much going offensively.
However, Mexico senior Mya Miller was hitting shots, scoring 12 points in the first half to help the Lady Bulldogs take a 18-5 lead by halftime.
Lady Pirates senior center Jade Thomas scored four of Hannibal’s five points in the first half.
Mexico put some distance between itself and Hannibal in the third quarter, with senior Riley Thurman scoring eight points and Miller adding seven points.
“Our turnovers got to us and we were losing focus offensively,” Cerven said. “Then defensively we stopped talking to each other and we’re giving up baskets left and right.”
Hannibal had a 3-pointer by sophomore McKenna Hull, a bucket by freshman Abbie Martin and a free throw by Zaria Reese in the third quarter, but found themselves down 38-11 to Mexico by the end of the third quarter.
Hannibal freshman Mariah Mayfield connected with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and would finish as the Lady Pirates scoring leader with seven points.
The Lady Pirates have integrated freshmen and sophomores such as Mayfield, Hull, Reese and Martin into the varsity rotation as the season went on, with each player contributing.
“They’ve really been stepping it up in this last half of the season for us,” Cerven said. “Initially varsity basketball was a little quick for them, but they’ve settled into it and are looking like varsity players. I’m really proud of the way they’ve developed over the course of the season.”
Miller led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 21 points, with Thurman adding 11 points for Mexico.
Hannibal (2-18) will play Ft. Zumwalt East (12-10) in the first round of the Class 5 District 4 tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Warrenton High School.
“We are going to rest up tomorrow,” Cerven said. “We’ve been playing a lot of basketball over the course of this (last week). “We are going to get the day off for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday, we are going to hit it hard for Ft. Zumwalt East. Making sure we are watching film, so we are ready going into Saturday.”
