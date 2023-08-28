hannibal volleyball.jpg

Hannibal volleyball picked up a hard-earned road win over Troy Buchanan to open up the season on Monday.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

TROY, Mo. -- Hannibal opened up volleyball season on the road, facing Troy Buchanan on Monday.

The Lady Pirates battled tough and defeated Troy in five sets -- 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-10.

