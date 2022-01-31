HANNIBAL, Mo. — It was not the night the Lady Pirates were looking for.
A slow start doomed Hannibal in Monday’s home girls basketball game, with Moberly earning a 57-23 win.
Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven said Moberly is a quality team that is playing well.
“From an effort standpoint, our girls played really hard tonight,” Cerven said. “That’s what I told them after the game. It’s really easy to look past a game like that. They could had came out and went through the motions, but they came out here and gave it their best and that’s what I was really proud of.”
Moberly took command of the game early on, racing out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter with the aid of eight points by sophomore guard Grace Billington and sophomore forward Asa Fanning.
Hannibal freshman Mariah Mayfield finally got the Lady Pirates on the board early in the second quarter when she drained a 3-pointer. She helped provide Hannibal a spark and socred eight points in the second quarter.
Mayfield finished the game as Hannibal’s leading scorer with 11 points.
“Offensively, she’s really getting it figured out,” Cerven said. “The way she’s been contributing at the varsity level has been exciting to watch. Knowing that she’s got three more years left is really exciting.”
The Lady Pirates and Lady Spartans both scored 13 points in the second quarter, with Billington hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Moberly used its first quarter cushion to take a 34-13 lead to halftime.
Moberly came out strong after halftime, with six points from Billington, plus five points from Fanning and junior guard Kennedy Messer.
“You can tell those girls are working hard all year on their shot and it shows when they get into the season,” Cerven said. “They should have an exciting postseason run ahead of them.”
Hannibal could only manage 10 points after halftime, with the Lady Spartans defense clamping down on the Lady Pirate offense.
Billington led the Lady Spartans in scoring with 22 points and also had four boards.
Fanning scored 15 points and had a team-high nine rebounds for Moberly, while Messer scored 11 points and had three rebounds.
Hannibal freshman Damia Whitaker scored five points and had a team-high five rebounds.
“Damia Whitaker is really coming together for us,” Cerven said. “She took her time initially at the beginning of the season and she was really timid with the basketball. Now she’s working hard for it. She’s catching it, making a move and really starting to get it figured out.”
Hannibal (1-12) will play at Kirksville (16-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in its next game.
“Another team that’s playing really good team basketball,” Cerven said. “A lot of experience over there. Hopefully we can get in the gym and the snow doesn’t keep us out. Whenever we can get some practices in, we got to make sure we are sharpening up our defense.”
