PALMYRA, Mo. — While there was not a lot of offense during Tuesday’s first round matchup of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament between No. 3 seed Clark County and No. 6 seed Hannibal, there was a lot of intensity.
The Lady Pirates made a game of it after falling behind, but the Lady Indians would walk away with a 38-31 win.
“Our intensity on offense and defense was great tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “We were down three starters due to injuries and illness, so we had a lot of new people step up for us tonight.”
Hannibal essentially went with an eight-girl rotation, moving sophomore McKenna Hull and freshman Abbie Martin into the starting lineup.
Hull had her moments early in the game, scoring seven points in the first half, including a 3-pointer.
“McKenna was coming out firing early,” Cerven said. “That was good to see good strong takes to the basket.”
Clark County senior Alexis Ellison was the hot hand for the Lady Indians, draining two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help give Clark County a 11-8 lead. She would finish with a team-high 12 points.
Shots were not falling for either team throughout most of the game, especially for Hannibal in the second quarter. The Lady Pirates were limited to just four points, while Clark County scored 12 to take a 23-12 lead to halftime.
“Both squads were getting great looks and they just weren’t falling down,” Cerven said. “Unfortunately they had a couple more go in than we did. We caught some breaks, especially with how their shooters shoot. I think that goes to our defensive intensity and getting them off-kilter a bit.”
Hannibal picked up the pace in the second half and would actually outscore Clark County by a 19-15 margin in the final two quarters.
Martin had a strong second half for Hannibal, adjusting to her starting role. She finished with seven points and five rebounds.
“Pushing a freshman into a varsity point guard position is tough and I think she handled it really well,” Cerven said. “She’s going to learn from it and continue to get better. She’s a hard working kid and will have an exciting career ahead of her.”
The closest Hannibal would come is down one point, when freshman Zaria Reese hit a bucket and a free throw after being fouled, taking Clark County’s margin to just 32-31.
However, Lady Indians junior Ally Fox helped close the door on Hannibal, scoring five points in the fourth quarter.
Lady Pirates senior Jade Thomas scored a team-high eight points and also led the way with six rebounds.
“Jade, when she has the ball in her hands she gives us a sense of calm,” Cerven said. “She’s really improved that aspect of her game in her senior year.”
Hannibal (1-6) will play Monroe City (3-12) in the consolation semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“We are going to try to ride this intensity that we had tonight,” Cerven said. “Have a good day of preparation tomorrow. Really focus on some things we need to clean up and also get our sights set on Monroe City so we are ready to go on Thursday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.