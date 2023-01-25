HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Clark County and Hannibal have became quite familiar with each other during the past couple of weeks, first meeting during the opening round of the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament last Tuesday.
Hannibal earned its second straight win over Clark County, defeating the Lady Indians 58-43 at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
"Compliments to (Clark County), because we beat them earlier," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "They came back a few days later and were ready to go. They learned what happened last time and they improved and made it a tougher game today."
Hannibal was able to get all 14 varsity players on the roster significant playing time, with 12 of those players scoring.
"To have everybody get in and play and do well was a good thing," Gaines said. "I'm happy that we were able to do that tonight."
It was back-and-forth during the first quarter with Clark County taking a 15-13 lead by quarter's end with the help of a pair of 3-pointers and free throws from senior Hope Ross.
Lady Pirates freshman Malia Stolte brought a spark off the bench in the second quarter, scoring seven points and hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer right before halftime.
Stolte would finish with a team-high 11 points and pulled down three boards.
Overall, the Lady Pirates bench came away with 25 points and 16 rebounds.
"That's part of the reason I got them in," Gaines said. "I don't designate starters and bench. I've got a first group, second group and a third group. At any point, those guys can step in and be starters for us. We just roll as a team and just go from there."
Hannibal would enter halftime with a 25-20 lead and would increase its lead to 40-27 by the end of the third quarter.
Hannibal shot 21-for-33 from the free throw line during Wednesday's win, an improvement over what they have been fairing.
"The free throw line has been somewhat of a struggle for us this year," Gaines said. "For us to walk up to the line and knock shots down was really big. Especially in a game like this."
Hannibal senior Kyliah French went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, scoring a total of nine points.
Hannibal sophomore Abbie Martin also scored nine points.
Ross led Clark County in scoring with 15 points and also had four boards. Sophomore Dettriona Church added 11 points.
The Hannibal junior varsity team also won, defeating Clark County 29-27.
Hannibal (11-5) will host North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville (8-8) in its next game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the basketball homecoming game.
During the two teams previous meeting on Jan. 13 in Kirksville, the Lady Tigers defeated Hannibal 64-52.
"The girls have been pretty excited about it," Gaines said. "It will be a rematch. They felt after the last one, we left something on the table. So they are going to get ready tomorrow, try to dive into some film and prepare for those guys. Hopefully come out with a successful homecoming victory on Friday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.