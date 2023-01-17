PALMYRA, Mo. -- Although Hannibal was not firing on all cylinders to start the Tony Lenzini girls basketball quarterfinal against Clark County on Tuesday, it was driving smooth as the game went on.
Hannibal put itself in pole position and came away with a 58-36 win over the Clark County, putting the Lady Pirates in the winner's bracket for the first time.
"I was hoping we would come out and kind of balance the scoring tonight," said Hannibal head coach Shawn Gaines. "I'm super proud of what we did. It really was a testament to us bouncing back. We had two rough losses in a row and we are happy to get back in the win column."
It took Hannibal a few minutes to warm up and Clark County took a brief 4-0 lead.
Clark County's lead did not last, with Hannibal taking a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter.
However, the game stayed close with Hannibal only holding a 18-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
The Lady Pirates then went on a 18-0 run to close out the second quarter and secured a 36-14 halftime lead.
"That's what we wanted to do," Gaines said. "I will say the girls were pretty disappointed we didn't start off how we expected to start. So, to see those girls fight back and get things done was really cool to see. It shows a lot of resilience and a lot of growth."
Hannibal remained in control during the second half after building a comfortable lead.
Although Lady Indians sophomore Dettriona Church had a strong game with 17 points, Clark County never seriously threatened Hannibal's lead in the second half.
"I told the girls at half we need to finish how we are supposed to," Gaines said. "We started off slow, but we pick it up. Which I absolutely love to see."
Hannibal sophomore Aubrielle Krigbaum scored a team-high 10 points, with nine different players scoring for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal (9-4) will face Canton (10-6) in the tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City defeats Hannibal in thriller
It went down to the final seconds in the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament between No. 2 seed Hannibal and No. 7 seed Monroe City on Tuesday.
Monroe City came away with the win by the slimmest margin, 41-40.
The two teams previously played last Tuesday, with the Panthers also winning, defeating Hannibal 50-39.
"I feel like Coach (Marty Hull) does a great job with his team," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "Played them last week, so both teams are really familiar with each other and both teams did a great job of trying to take away each other's threats. It was a physical basketball game."
It was a low-scoring first half with both teams struggling to score.
Panthers senior Reece Buhlig provided most of his team's offense in the first half, scoring 11 points.
"Reece is kind of coming around as one of our seniors," Edris said. "He's really taking the initiative to try to score and be aggressive for our team."
Junior Mason Hull drained a pair of 3-pointers for Hannibal during the first half.
Hannibal took a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, with Monroe City overtaking the Pirates for a 17-16 lead by halftime.
There were several different lead changes during the third quarter with Hannibal holding a 30-29 lead by quarter's end.
The fourth quarter featured five more lead changes and a tie, coming down to an inbounds play after Haden Robertson hit one of two free throws to narrow Monroe City's lead to just one point.
The Pirates rebounded the second shot, but Monroe City would come away with a steal on the inbounds play.
C.J. Anderson gave Hannibal the tie and a later a brief lead in the fourth quarter. He finished with a team-high 12 points.
Buhlig gave Monroe City the lead back twice in the fourth quarter and racked up a game-high 25 points.
Although it was not a high-scoring game, Edris was happy with his defense.
"As a team we are not putting up a whole lot of points," Edris said. "But we are actually defending OK to keep us in ball games."
Hannibal (5-10) will face Clark County (5-8) in the consolation semifinal at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Monroe City (5-7) will face Van-Far (7-7) in the tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Canton pulls away from Van-Far
Tournament time has been good for the Canton girls basketball team, who are the defending Tony Lenzini Tournament champions and won the Highland Tournament two weeks ago.
No. 2 seed Canton is another step closer in defending its title after defeating No. 7 seed Van-Far 59-25 in the opening round on Tuesday.
"We won the tournament last year," said Canton head coach Danielle Baker. "So it would be nice to get back to the championship game."
Lady Tigers sophomore Macy Glasgow scored a team-high 13 points. Junior Macie Fisher added 11 points and senior Nariah Clay racked up 10 points.
"Macy and Macie both had great games," Baker said. "Things we worked on for both of them was just attacking the rim more and getting to the basket because they are both so long."
Canton (10-6) will face Hannibal (9-4) in the tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
"We'll watch (the other quarterfinal) and prepare tomorrow after school," Baker said. "Then, take it game by game and get ready for Thursday night. Hopefully, we can have another big night."
