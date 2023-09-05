HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Lady Pirates volleyball squad is off to a good two game start to the season after Tuesday’s home win over Payson-Seymour in three consecutive sets.
Hannibal had a slow start but ended up taking the sets 25-18, 25-15 and 25-22 to close out the night over the Indians.
Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips spoke on her team’s second win of the year and first win at home.
“We started out really slow, that seems to be our memo so far this season, we started slow against Troy as well last week,” said Phillips. “But once we started putting stuff together and we started rolling we were able to put some good plays together tonight.”
Hannibal with the win also picked up their second win in non-district play, senior middle hitter Courtney Locke led the team in kills with 12, she also had two digs and one block. Senior setter Malia Stolte was second in kills with eight, she led the team in aces with four and had 24 set assists.
Sophomore libero Kegan Greening led Hannibal with 14 digs, Martin finished with 11 and junior outside hitter and defensive specialist Zanie Terrill finished with seven digs. Phillips went on to talk about the team beginning to come together after an all-around team win.
“Courtney Locke had 12 kills tonight, she also had an impressive solo block, said Phillips. "Abbie Martin had seven kills for us tonight, Malia Stolte had eight kills for us so those are big numbers they all put up for sure. Kegan Greening is able to get any ball that comes her way getting 14 digs there was great and then Abbie Martin with 11 digs so we’re putting all the pieces together we look great but getting that momentum started is the goal.”
Senior setter Ashlyn Hess was second on the team in set assists with 18, junior middle hitter Emilia Bates and Terrill tied for third in kills with five each.
Hannibal will look to make it 3-0 on the season on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they go on the road in their first district game facing the Holt Indians (0-2).
“I’d like to see us serve, receive pass a lot better so that we can run a great offense are rotations at four and five are the weakest for us on the floor for serving and receiving so we’ve really been working at that in practice to make sure that we are using our hitters up front,” said Phillips on what she wants to see her team improve on.
On the other side, Payson-Seymour head coach Stacey Gilmore talked about the team’s third loss of the season.
“The team has improved, this was our third loss of the season which puts us at 5-3 so we’ve done fairly well,” said Gilmore. “Defensively, Hannibal had some great hitters and that’s where we need to get better but I think once we get to the point where we’re going up stronger I think we’ll be fine.”
This was Payson’s second loss this season where they failed to win a set but has been a solid team in the West Central Conference to start out the season.
“We played in the Southeastern tournament last week and from those games to this game we’ve improved immensely," said Gilmore. "On defense we’re not letting balls drop, we’re communicating and our hitting has gotten really strong. We haven’t had as many practices since we’ve had so many games so now I want to utilize the games that we have had and learn from that.”
Payson will return home this Thursday at 6 p.m. hosting the Augusta Southeastern Suns (5-1). Both teams just came off competing in the Lady Suns Classic tournament with the Suns taking third place in the championship matches last week.
Gilmore credited Southeastern and head coach Tim Kerr for the program and team they have but is confident her squad can match them when they face them at home.
“They’re amazing, that championship bracket was great, Southeastern always has an amazing team and Kerr does a great job with his team," said Gilmore. "Amanda Stephens she’s a big hitter they expect big things out of her, but we’ve played them enough to where I think we can go up against them and be competitive.”
