QUINCY -- A day that began with a disastrous start ended with a much more favorable outcome for Quincy Notre Dame.
A couple of hours after suffering an 11-1 setback to Pleasant Hill, the Lady Raiders rebounded with a 6-4 softball win over Pittsfield on Saturday at the Backyard.
QND used a solid start from freshman Caitlin Bunte and relied on a four-run fifth inning to prevail.
Notre Dame is now 19-6 overall.
“The first game was rough, and that’s on me,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “As a coach, I didn’t get them ready and prepared for the game. We had a beautiful day with a lot of sunshine, and we had a huge crowd. That’s on me that we were not ready to go in that first game. We did do some good things to bounce back in the second game.”
Bunte, a hard-throwing left-hander, continued to pitch well as the postseason draws closer. She turned in a strong 4 2/3 innings in the victory.
“Caitlin was efficient,” Orne said. “She’s on a pitch count, but she got us into the fifth inning and that was huge for us. That’s another asset we can utilize.”
Senior Eryn Cornwell relieved Bunte and went the final 2 1/3 innings.
“Eryn finished the day strong, and she needed that,” Orne said. “She needs to bring some confidence into next week.”
Bunte ripped an RBI double to left field that opened the scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Alyssa Ley’s RBI single to left highlighted Notre Dame’s four-run outburst in the fifth.
QND led 6-1 before holding off the Saukees to defeat them for the third time this season.
In Notre Dame’s first game Saturday morning, Pleasant Hill came out strong. The Wolves connected on two first-inning homers en route to grabbing a 5-0 run.
Pleasant Hill added two more homers in the victory.
Kali VanStrien connected on two long balls and drove in six runs against QND.
The Raiders were held to three hits against the Wolves. Cornwell had two doubles and Bunte also doubled.
Quincy Notre Dame is scheduled to play host to Quincy High on Monday, Camp Point Central on Wednesday and Pearl City on Friday.
“We’re in kind of a rut right now, and I’m a little concerned about that this late in the season,” Orne said. “We have three big games coming up, but our practices Tuesday and Thursday are just as important so we can figure out some things and fix them.”
