QUINCY -- After a scoreless 1-0 loss on Monday at home against Springfield, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer got back on track Wednesday against Jacksonville at Advanced Therapy Field.
After a tough first half where QND put up just one goal, they would pull away in the second half with a 4-0 shutout win over the Lady Crimsons at home.
Sophomore halfback Sage Stratton talked about the challenges Jacksonville gave them in the opening half and how they adjusted in the second half to get the win.
“In the first half we played more side to side instead of attacking, couldn’t find our gaps and we were just kind of kept our heads down instead of looking up," said Stratton. "Then the second half we were talking more about looking up the field more and looking around to see where to attack and execute against their defense which I thought we did really well."
Senior halfback Avery Keck would score the only goal of the first half giving QND a 1-0 lead at the half, junior defender Aubrey Sparrow would be credited with the assist.
About 10 minutes into the second half senior forward Lia Quintero would put QND up 2-0 with an early goal from 38 yards out, Stratton would earn the assist. Stratton would be responsible for goal number three later on.
QND head coach Mark Longo gave his thoughts on the shutout win Wednesday.
"I thought we had an advantage the whole game," said Longo. "They did a nice job played well defensively but I think the second half when we started attacking forward they had a hard time adjusting to that. The difference between the first half and second half was we began packing the goal and was more aggressive and that’s kind of been are thing for decades the more we play straight ahead the better we are."
QND would get one more goal off of sophomore halfback Lilly Schuette's corner kick turning into a header goal from sophomore forward Makayla Patton to earn the team's 14th win of the season.
The Lady Raiders (14-7-1) will look to string back-to-back wins together when they host their cross-town rival Quincy high school who won the first go around 4-1 at Flinn Memorial Stadium.
Stratton is excited for this revenge matchup for the team and gave credit to how good of a team the Lady Blue Devils have been this year.
“We know they're a really good team, so we’re just going to try our best to keep possession of the ball, move it around and talk to each other," said Stratton. "We know they have a good midfield, good forwards they're just an all-around very solid team so it’s going to be a really good matchup tomorrow and we’re excited."
