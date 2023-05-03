Sage Stratton.jpg

File photo of QND sophomore Sage Stratton kicking the ball. Stratton had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's win over Jacksonville.

 H-W Photo/Mathew Kirby

QUINCY -- After a scoreless 1-0 loss on Monday at home against Springfield, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer got back on track Wednesday against Jacksonville at Advanced Therapy Field.

After a tough first half where QND put up just one goal, they would pull away in the second half with a 4-0 shutout win over the Lady Crimsons at home.

