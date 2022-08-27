QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team found the perfect way to regain the momentum.
Put the ball in the hands of multi-talented junior Emma Hoing.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 7:37 pm
QND scored five straight points off Hoing’s right-handed rocket serves en route to winning the Quincy High Early Bird Tournament on Saturday night.
The Lady Raiders swept Pekin 25-15, 25-18 to capture the championship.
“We were down early in the second set, but we were confident we could come right back,” Hoing said. “We just needed to regroup, and I tried to pick us back up with my serve. (Pekin) came out strong and we just had to stick together. Everyone stepped up and played their role.”
Hoing contributed six kills and two aces against a scrappy Dragons team.
Down 12-7 in the second set, QND regained serve before Hoing stepped to the line and unleashed a barrage of booming serves.
That enabled the Lady Raiders to regain the lead for good en route to closing the match.
Notre Dame senior Abbey Schreacke also was effective at the net. She had four kills against Pekin.
Hoing and Schreacke made the all-tournament team.
“We’re excited to be back on the court,” Hoing said. “We’re off to a great start. We need to keep working hard and keep it going. We’re playing really well as a team.”
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton was superb in setting up her Notre Dame teammates. She finished with 17 assists in the title match.
Senior Faith Kientzle added four digs for the winning squad. Senior teammate Avery Keck contributed two kills and two blocks.
The Lady Raiders started the day against a tough Winchester opponent that ended up finishing third in the tournament.
“We kind of struggled in the very first set of the day,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “I don’t know if it was because it was early in the morning or what the deal was, but we got right back to it after that.
"I thought our serving and passing was just phenomenal. You can see the talent we have on this team when we pass well.”
Kvitle was impressed with how her squad rallied in the day’s final set.
“The game is to 25, and our players did a good job coming back,” she said. “We have a real competitive team, and we are off to a good start.”
