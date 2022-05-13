QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team has played in all kinds of weather during a wild and wacky spring.
The Lady Raiders have endured rain, wind and cold.
And for the last two games, they have battled through scorching, 90-plus degree heat.
But second-ranked Quincy Notre Dame has persevered and that was evident in a 5-0 win over Beardstown on Friday afternoon.
The top-seeded Lady Raiders captured the Class 1A regional crown by shutting out the fourth-seeded Tigers at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
Notre Dame improved to 18-3-3 overall.
“Beardstown made us work for it,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “We had a lot of opportunities to score, and we need to capitalize on more of those. But we took care of business, and we move on to the next one.”
The Lady Raiders advance to the sectional semifinals against No. 2 Piasa Southwestern or No. 2 Carlinville. The game is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday at Notre Dame.
The Lady Raiders, who have captured five state championships, finished fourth at state last year.
Junior standout Lia Quintero collected a hat trick for QND on Friday.
She scored on a corner kick early in the game and followed by drilling a penalty kick into the net as Notre Dame took a 2-0 halftime lead.
“I was very impressed by their goalkeeper — she did a good job of keeping us from scoring more in the first half,” Quintero said. “We just had to keep attacking and eventually we broke through. We kept the pressure on in the second half.”
Quintero added her third tally in the second half on a left-handed boot from directly in front of the net.
She also assisted on a corner kick that freshman Makayla Patton leaped and executed a header on the ball that resulted in a goal.
"Makayla made an amazing play," Quintero said. "That helped us break the game open."
Avery Keck added a goal on a second half penalty kick for the Lady Raiders.
QND goalkeepers Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young combined to pitch a shutout on the steamy afternoon.
Quintero said QND is looking to follow the same path as the state championship basketball team she started for.
“Playing in the postseason is so much fun. These are the games you want to play in,” she said. “Making it to state is the ultimate goal, and I’m going to do everything I can to help us get there.
“We are on a roll right now and we just need to keep it going.”
