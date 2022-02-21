QUINCY – Eric Orne is fully aware of what the goal is this time of year.
Survive and advance.
His Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball team has followed the plan and passed its first two tests of the postseason.
Now the Class 2A No. 3 Lady Raiders, fresh off winning a regional title, take aim at winning the Waverly Sectional.
Notre Dame (26-3) is scheduled to face Carlinville in a Sectional semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
“This is a special time of the year – it’s fun,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “It’s exciting to still be playing and you obviously just want to keep it going.”
2A No. 4 Illini West meets Alton Marquette in the first Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Waverly.
Illini West hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime before downing Camp Point Central in its regional final.
Carlinville followed the same blueprint, hitting a shot at the buzzer to force overtime en route to upsetting Hillsboro in the regional finals.
“Carlinville is playing with a lot of confidence,” Orne said. “They won a big game the other night and they’re obviously playing well. They handle the ball well and shoot a lot of threes.”
Junior all-stater Abbey Schreacke has continued her stellar play for the Raiders. She led Notre Dame with 29 points in QND’s win over Williamsville in the regional finals.
Classmate Blair Eftink added 14 points.
“Abbey continues to play at a high level,” Orne said. “And Blair did a good job getting downhill and driving to the basket in our last game.”
Starters Eryn Cornwell, Sage Stratton and Lia Quintero also play key roles for the Raiders.
“We’ve talked about it all season, but we need more balanced scoring,” Orne said. “We are a better team when we have more players contributing.”
Notre Dame hasn’t shot well from the outside in its first two postseason games, but the Raiders have found other ways to put the ball in the basket.
“We’ve been successful winning games in many different ways,” Orne said. “We’ve played a tough schedule and we’re looking forward to the challenge against Carlinville.”
Mendon Unity set for 1A Sectional
Class 1A No. 7 Mendon Unity will look to keep its state tournament quest alive when it faces Elmwood in the Brimfield Sectional semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
2A No. 5 Brown County battles Class 1A No. 1 Brimfield in the second semifinal at 7:30.
