QUINCY – You could see this coming.
Following back-to-back setbacks to highly ranked teams, Quincy Notre Dame was eager to return to the court.
And the Lady Raiders came back in dominating fashion in their home finale at the Pit.
Notre Dame scored 20 of the game’s first 22 points en route to a 72-22 girls’ basketball win over a young Liberty squad Thursday night.
Class 2A No. 1 QND improved to 23-3 overall.
“We finished our conference season undefeated,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “That says a lot obviously with Camp Point and Illini West in our conference. That’s something we can be proud of.”
Notre Dame led 20-8 after one quarter, 41-11 at the half and 61-13 after three quarters.
The Lady Raiders stormed back well after falling at Class 1A No. 1 Brimfield 73-49 on Wednesday night.
“It was one of those games where we got back on track,” Orne said. “We did some things well and hopefully it carries over.”
QND was effective with its pressure defense while moving the ball effectively on offense and shooting it well.
The Lady Raiders relied on a balanced scoring attack with their reserves logging significant minutes in the second half.
Junior Abbey Schreacke led Notre Dame with 20 points while fellow starters Blair Eftink (13 points) and Sage Stratton (12) also reached double figures.
Freshman Keely Smith took advantage of her opportunity in the second half. She finished with 10 points.
“It was a good chance for our JV kids to play some good minutes,” Orne said. “It was nice to put some smiles on some faces.”
Notre Dame is scheduled to finish the regular season with a road matchup against a strong Jefferson City Helias team Friday night.
Helias is 16-5 this season.
“It will be a good test for us,” Orne said. “They are very much like Brimfield. They’re long, tall and shoot the ball well. And they have really good guards. They will give us a lot of good pressure. We’ve just got to keep working hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.