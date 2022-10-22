QUINCY – This is the time that the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team has been waiting for.
One win from state last year, the Lady Raiders are on a mission to earn a trip to Redbird Arena for the Final Four.
Notre Dame looks poised for postseason play after capturing the championship at the loaded QND Tournament on Saturday at Quincy University.
The Lady Raiders dropped the first set 25-18 before rebounding to down a strong Breese Mater Dei squad 25-14, 25-17 in the finals.
“We made some good adjustments defensively after the first set,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “And our attacking was a lot better – all our girls stepped up. They had a big girl in the middle that challenged us, but we came back strong in the last two sets.”
Notre Dame (30-3) is scheduled to open Class 2A regional volleyball play Tuesday night at home.
“Winning this tournament, it’s so important going into the postseason,” Kvitle said. “It gives these girls a lot of confidence. Breese is a great team, and our players were ready for the challenge. They really came through.”
QND’s battle with Mater Dei featured some high-level volleyball and an entertaining match between top-tier programs.
The first set was a see-saw affair before the Knights scored the final seven points of the set to prevail.
The Lady Raiders responded to take command in the second set. Junior Emma Hoing blasted a booming spike to give QND a 15-11 lead.
Notre Dame followed by scoring 10 of the next 13 points to force a third and deciding set.
QND maintained its momentum in Set 3. Sophomore Annie Eaton delivered an ace to put the Lady Raiders up 10-5.
Notre Dame continued to excel when senior Abbey Schreacke pounded a running spike. Hoing following by drilling an ace serve to give her team a 22-16 lead.
QND kept the pressure on before finishing the match. The Lady Raiders leaped in unison after finishing the victory.
Schreacke led Notre Dame with superb play at the net. She finished with nine kills in the title match.
“It was a fun match to play in,” Schreacke said. “We stuck together as a team and played really well together. We knew what we were capable of and this was a huge win for us going into the postseason.”
Eaton dished out 21 assists.
“After the first set, we knew we could still do it,” Eaton said. “We just had to play our game. We continued to play hard and everyone on the team really stepped up.”
Hoing contributed four kills and three aces. Ali Entrup and Laela Hernandez-Jones collected five kills apiece.
“We made some good adjustments after the first set,” Hoing said. “We learned how to get around their blocks. We used a faster tempo and changed the way we attacked them. We played smarter and it paid off for us.”
The Lady Raiders, who downed defending state champion Montini Catholic on Friday, are firing on all cylinders at the most opportune time.
“This is really big for us to win this tournament,” Hoing said. “We know we can beat anybody. Our goal all year has been to make it to state. That’s what we’ve been working for all season.”
