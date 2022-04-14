QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders fell behind early.
But QND softball coach Eric Orne was confident his team would respond.
And they did. In a big way.
The Lady Raiders erased an early 4-1 deficit with three straight big innings in a 13-4 win over Piasa Southwestern on Thursday afternoon at the Backyard.
Notre Dame improved to 10-2 overall. Piasa SW dropped to 2-10.
“We were down, but our kids came right back,” Orne said. “I was comfortable knowing that we could battle back and score some runs. And that’s what our players did.”
The Lady Raiders struck for two runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and six in the fifth to take command.
“We just started having better at-bats,” Orne said. “Alyssa Ley had a great day – she was 4-for-4 and played some good defense. Up and down the lineup, we did some good things.
“Haley Schertel and Laela Hernandez-Jones had multiple hit games and got on base for us. They did a nice job.”
QND senior pitcher Eryn Cornwell also rebounded to shut down the Lady Birds after her team fell behind.
“Eryn kept the ball down and got a lot of ground ball outs, which I like especially with our defense on the infield,” Orne said. “She pitched with a lot of confidence and bounced back well after the Pittsfield game.”
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play a pair of games on Saturday at Camp Point Central. They will face the host school, and also take on Calhoun.
“I know this team is going to score some runs,” Orne said. “I would just like us to tighten up our defense. That’s the difference between being a really good team and being elite.”
