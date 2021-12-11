QUINCY – Eric Orne’s message during an early timeout was poignant and powerful.
“They came to play!” Orne said sternly to his team after visiting Havana grabbed an early lead.
Fortunately for Orne, his Quincy Notre Dame girls’ basketball squad came to play as well.
The Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders recovered from the slow start to power past the Lady Ducks 57-43 on Saturday morning at the Pit.
“Havana came in here and gave us all we wanted,” Orne said. “They are a very athletic team and they got after us defensively. We had to make some adjustments.”
QND fell behind 5-2 in a game that started at 10 a.m. A short time later, a frustrated Orne burned a timeout and was agitated as his team huddled around him.
“We looked like the team that had traveled two hours and just got off the bus,” he said. “We were really slow-footed. We had no energy and we had no talking on defense. We just needed to wake up, and we finally got our wake-up call and played better after that.”
Notre Dame improved to 8-0 overall. Havana entered the game with a spotless 8-0 record and No. 4 ranking in Class 1A.
The Lady Raiders struggled from the outside offensively, hitting just one 3-pointer, but junior Abbey Schreacke dominated in the paint.
The all-stater consistently drew double coverage inside, but it didn’t matter. She was still virtually unstoppable.
The 5-foot-10 Schreacke finished with a season-high 35 points. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.
Schreacke connected for 22 points in the first half as Notre Dame surged to a 33-20 lead at the break.
“Abbey had a huge game for us and our team did a good job getting her the ball down on the block,” Orne said. “We needed it because we didn’t shoot the ball very well. But that happens sometimes when you face a team that is playing really good defense.”
The Lady Raiders widened the gap to 49-30 through three quarters before Havana drew within 12 in the final quarter.
Junior Blair Eftink added 12 points for Notre Dame.
“This was a good test for us,” Orne said. “Challenges like these, we have to learn from.”
