Lady Raiders Perfect Season Continues After Win over Blue Devils

QND batter Caitlyn Bunte awaits a pitch from QHS pitcher Kayden Smith in Wednesday's crosstown game in Quincy. 

 H-W Photo/Dorian Ducre

QUINCY -- Quincy high school was the site for this cross-town softball battle between the undefeated Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame and the Blue Devils of Quincy high school.

QND remained undefeated after Wednesday night's 10-0 shutout victory over QHS improving their record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in non-conference play.

