Lady Raiders Perfect Season Continues After Win over Blue Devils

QUINCY -- Quincy high school was the site for this cross-town softball battle between the undefeated Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame and the Blue Devils of Quincy high school.
QND remained undefeated after Wednesday night's 10-0 shutout victory over QHS improving their record to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in non-conference play.
QND sophomore pitcher Caitlyn Bunte spoke on why they've been so successful this year.
"We have so much energy, everyone brings all their energy and it's so much fun our dugout is a really supportive place, picking each other up," said Bunte. "All of our seniors are proud and happy to be here all the time and making sure we're all reaching our potential."
The first couple innings of the night saw both teams playing well defensively as both starting pitchers Bunte for QND and Junior Kayden Smith were giving hitters a hard time for both sides.
Bunte talked about the slow start before QND got going in the later innings.
"We started a little slow but that's alright because we came back, all of our bats were high," said Bunte. "We all had faith in each other and worked really hard to see the ball and drive it."
As she said, the Lady Raiders entering the top of the fourth started to see some day light at bat and began to get several players on base along with some errors in the infield by QHS.
QND head coach Eric Orne credited their pitching and some key plays late in the game securing the team's eighth win of the season.
"I thought are sophomore pitcher Caitlyn Bunte really mixed up some things pitching wise, had good speed, kept them off base. They've been scoring a lot of runs lately so that was good for us to keep the ball down," said Orne.
"Abbey Schreacke made a hell of a play there to start that sixth inning to keep them at bay. Once we timed their pitcher up we started getting some better at bats."
QND would score six of their 10 total runs in the fourth as QHS continued to struggle against excellent pitching and outfield play by QND keeping them at bay on the scoreboard.
The fifth inning would see things return back to how they were in their first three innings as the Blue Devils pushed back making some key defensive plays, forcing more outs and slowing down the Lady Raiders hitting temporarily.
QHS pitcher, junior Kayden Smith was frustrated with the team not being able to get on the board but is still proud of the effort from her teammates.
"I do wish that we could've put some runs on the board, but at the end of the day I'm always proud of all these girls for how hard they work," said Smith.
QND would close out the game with three more runs in the sixth and final inning of the night dropping QHS to 5-7 on the season.
QND (8-0) will look to continue their road to perfection this season on Thursday at 4 p.m. in another non-conference road game against Southwestern Piasa whose won five of their last six games.
Coach Orne is looking forward to the challenges Piasa will bring in another road contest for the Lady Raiders.
"There always a good softball school that's why they're on our schedule," said Orne. "We need these challenges. Tonight was nice to get our eighth win and now tomorrow we got to get back on a bus for a long road trip but hopefully if we play like we did tonight we can come away with a victory."
On the flip side QHS (5-7) will look to bounce back on Thursday back at home this time against conference foe East Moline at 4:30 p.m.
QHS Head coach Darrell Henze gave credit to a great QND team they faced tonight while discussing his team's composure playing a role in Wednesday's home loss.
"Notre Dame is a tough team, Bunte is a tough pitcher, being a lefty the velocity she throws with, she had that change up that was devastating for us," said Henze. "Overall it was a tough game, we kind of allowed our emotions to pick on us a little bit and it cost us."
"Take your hats off to them there a good team and they did what they needed to do, hit the ball well, took some bases when they had the opportunity. We have to bounce back tomorrow night against UT and try and show the fans what we've been doing and try and get back in the win column."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.