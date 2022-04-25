QUINCY — No matter what game she is playing, Abbey Schreacke has a knack for doing something special.
Less than 24 hours after returning home from a three-day basketball tournament, Schreacke turned in a superb performance on the softball field Monday night.
The junior drove in four runs, capping her night by blasting a two-run homer in Quincy Notre Dame’s 14-2 win at Quincy High.
The Lady Raiders improved to 14-4. Notre Dame has scored a combined 41 runs in the last three games.
“We had some really good two-strike at-bats and two-out hits,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We really battled in a lot those at-bats. That’s what good teams do.”
Schreacke, the state player of the year in basketball who led the Raiders to the state title, returned home Sunday night after playing in an AAU tournament in Milwaukee.
She came out swinging Monday and also excelled defensively from her shortstop position.
Schreacke hit her second home run of the season by crushing a ball over the fence in the seventh inning.
“We were on a roll and everyone in our lineup was getting hits,” she said. “I had a lot of confidence going up there and had a good at-bat.”
Notre Dame surged to a quick 5-0 lead. Schreacke and Lindsey Fischer delivered RBI singles in the fifth to extend the lead to five runs.
“We’ve been putting up a lot of runs since the loss we had Friday,” Orne said. “We’re swinging the bats better and we are getting everybody back now in our lineup.”
The Blue Devils battled back, scoring twice in the fifth inning. Emiliey Cain delivered an RBI triple before teammate Kayden Smith singled to drive in a run.
The Blue Devils, now 3-13 overall, trimmed QND’s lead to 5-2.
But the visitors responded in a big way, erupting for nine runs in the final three innings.
“We knew we had to come right back after they scored,” Schreacke said. “That was a good sign to finish the game like we did.”
Notre Dame senior Eryn Cornwell turned in a superb pitching performance to earn the win.
“Eryn was a lot better,” Orne said. “She got ahead of a lot of hitters. She had good pop with her fastball and I thought she located well. She has a good defense behind her and we trust our team to make plays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.