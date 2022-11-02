FARMINGTON, Ill. – The Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team had waited 28 days for this moment.
And redemption never felt so sweet.
The Lady Raiders avenged a hard-fought home setback to Macomb, earning a gritty 25-16, 25-27, 25-12 win over the Bombers to capture a Class 2A sectional title Wednesday night.
“We weren’t going to be denied,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “We knew we didn’t play our best the first time we played them, and we were determined to turn it around. Our team really battled and came through when it counted.”
Notre Dame had fallen in three sets to Macomb on Oct. 5 in their home gymnasium at The Pit.
And the Raiders watched the Bombers celebrate on QND's home court.
The overwhelming feeling in the Notre Dame camp: history wasn’t going to repeat itself Wednesday at Farmington Central High School.
Even after QND saw Macomb fight off four match points before rallying to win the second set.
“We weren’t going to lose – we couldn’t let that happen,” sophomore setter Annie Eaton said. “We knew had to go out there and fight in that third set. We fought our hearts out and won the match.”
Notre Dame (34-3) advances to face Genoa-Kingston in the Super Sectional on Friday in Princeton.
The Lady Raiders fell to Pleasant Plains in three sets last year in the Super Sectional.
The Raiders have won 10 straight since that Oct. 5 loss to Macomb. The Bombers finished 34-4.
Notre Dame came out firing in the first set, taking a 16-5 lead behind the powerful spiking and serving of Emma Hoing.
Macomb fought back within 17-14, but the Raiders responded with an 8-2 run to close the set.
Abbey Schreacke hammered a right-handed spike for the final point of the opening set.
Notre Dame was on the verge of sweeping the Bombers after grabbing a 24-21 lead in the second set.
But Macomb fought off four match points and rallied for a 27-25 win to force a third and deciding set.
Kvitle gathered her team in the huddle after the second set and delivered one of her biggest speeches of the season.
“I don’t know if I was very calm,” said Kvitle, who is seven months pregnant. “Our players knew we should have won the second set. Just remembering how they celebrated on our court was something that motivated our team. I talked about that, and we came back strong. We responded really well in the third set.”
QND’s three standouts – Schreacke, Hoing and Eaton – played some of their best volleyball when it counted most in the third set.
Hoing played one of the best matches of her brilliant career, finishing with 15 kills and seven ace serves.
Her powerful swings and booming smashes were difficult for Macomb to stop.
“I knew I needed to step up for our team,” Hoing said. “We had to regroup for that third set. We stuck together and played as a team. We should’ve won the second set, but they came back. It feels amazing to come back like we did. We worked really hard for this.”
Kvitle had high praise for her talented junior.
“That might be the best Emma’s ever played,” Kvitle said. “She was on a mission. She was pretty unstoppable out there.”
Schreacke was superb with 11 kills, six blocks and three aces.
“We had to regain our focus in the third set,” she said. “We know when we have a lead that we have to finish. We needed to take charge and we did in the third set.
“This was a huge win for us. It feels amazing.”
Eaton dished out 30 assists and had four kills.
Faith Kientzle had six digs.
The Macomb celebration at QND clearly was the biggest motivator for the Lady Raiders on this night.
“That really upset us,” Eaton said. “We obviously don’t like to lose, especially on our home court. Seeing them celebrate really fired us up for this match. This one felt pretty good.”
How do the Raiders regroup for another big match on Friday?
“We are going to be prepared and we will be fully focused,” Schreacke said. “The coaches will have a game plan for us, and we just have to keep playing together as a team.”
“We will be ready,” Kvitle said. “You can count on that.”
