ATHENS, Ill. -- The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders remember it well.
The crushing, 10-inning loss to Tri-City in the sectional semifinals.
The stinging setback that ended QND’s 2021 softball season.
The rematch Notre Dame has been looking for will finally happen exactly a year later.
The Lady Raiders (24-8) will face state-ranked Tri-City in the Class 2A sectional semifinals Tuesday night in Athens. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“It’s self-motivation – I don’t think there is a whole lot I’m going to have to say to get them ready,” QND coach Eric Orne said prior to Sunday’s practice at the Backyard. “Our team will be ready to go. They know the challenge in front of them is really good.
“They beat us at our place last year and now we have another opportunity to face them. It is our time to make the most of it.”
QND is coming off an impressive 10-3 win over Pleasant Plains in Friday’s regional finals.
The Lady Raiders struck for seven runs in the first inning with Brooke Boden and Lindsey Fischer blasting three-run home runs.
Notre Dame freshman Caitlin Bunte, the team’s leading hitter, connected on her first career home run at the prep level.
“I’m a contact hitter,” Bunte said. “When I hit it, I thought the fielder was going to catch it. I was running to first base and Coach (Lori) Vogel told me to keep going. That’s when I realized the ball went over the fence.”
Bunte, a talented left-hander, also continues to excel as a starting pitcher.
She’s 2-0 in the postseason and 4-0 overall after gaining her first varsity pitching experience late in the regular season.
“My confidence has really grown a lot,” Bunte said. “My defense and my teammates have been really supportive. Playing in the postseason is exciting – it’s been a lot of fun.”
Tri-City features an excellent left-handed pitcher of its own in Daleny Chumbley, an Eastern Illinois recruit.
“She is a senior and she throws hard,” Orne said. “She has a Division I scholarship next year. She knows how to win. The key for us is having quality at bats and getting off to a good start.”
Senior Eryn Cornwell, who pitched against Tri-City last year, is Notre Dame’s top power hitter and plays solid defense at third base.
“It was a really tough game against them last year,” Cornwell said. “There were some breaks that didn’t go our way. If we play well again this year, we have a great chance to beat them.
“This is a game we’ve been looking forward to and we all want to get revenge.”
Junior Abbey Schreacke also is a key contributor for QND. She is one of the team’s leading hitters along with playing excellent defense at shortstop.
The Raiders excelled offensively, up and down their lineup, in their most recent game.
“Momentum in the postseason is such a big thing,” Cornwell said. “Our bats were a little dead at the end of the regular season, but our bats really came alive in the regional finals. We will be ready to go in the next game.”
Orne was encouraged by his team’s play in the regional finals.
“Getting our bats going obviously was huge for us – it was a good sign,” he said. “It bodes well having some confidence at the plate. The competition in the sectional will be incredibly good. We’ve got to be ready to go Tuesday night.”
