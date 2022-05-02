QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders know tournament time is quickly approaching.
And veteran QND softball coach Eric Orne knows plenty about having his teams peak at the most opportune time.
Notre Dame’s performance Monday afternoon was a step in that direction.
The Lady Raiders erupted for a combined 10 runs in the third and fourth innings en route to downing Liberty 12-2 at the Backyard.
Notre Dame improved to 17-5 overall. The Eagles fell to 7-11.
“We made some good adjustments and got things rolling offensively,” Orne said. “Once we got our timing down, we hit the ball a lot better.”
Senior right-hander Eryn Cornwell and freshman left-hander Caitlin Bunte shared the pitching duties for the Lady Raiders.
Cornwell started and went three innings before Bunte followed with three innings.
“Caitlin was efficient again,” Orne said. “She threw strikes. We can do a lot of good things having a righty and a lefty with her and Eryn in the circle.
“The more we have Caitlin the stronger we’re going to be.”
Haley Schertel continues to supply a spark offensively for Notre Dame.
“Haley’s been hot,” Orne said. “She’s playing with a lot of confidence, and she’s really locked in.”
QND led 11-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cornwell led off by blasting a deep double that landed just short of the left-field fence.
Ashlyn Peters connected on an RBI single to left field to end the game.
“We’re obviously looking to build some momentum going into the postseason,” Orne said. “And we have a few more opportunities to do that over the next two weeks.”
