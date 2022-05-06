QUINCY -- The battle of Notre Dames was one-sided from the outset.
Quincy Notre Dame’s Lia Quintero scored two early goals to spark her team to a 6-0 win over Burlington Notre Dame on Friday at Advance Physical Therapy Field.
“Scoring those two early goals definitely gave us some good early momentum,” Quintero said. “It was important for us to get off to a fast start.”
Notre Dame, ranked second in Class 1A, completed the regular season with a 16-3-3 overall record in girls' soccer.
“It’s very important when you can jump ahead early like that – it helps a lot,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “It relaxes everybody. Any game you can jump out on top makes everything a lot easier.”
Quintero opened the scoring by converting on a corner kick just two minutes into the matchup against the visitors from Iowa.
The junior followed with her second goal with less than five minutes gone in the opening half.
Notre Dame expanded its lead to 3-0 when freshman Annie Eaton connected on a goal midway through the half.
The Lady Raiders added three more goals in the second half.
Freshman Makayla Patton delivered back-to-back goals before freshman Sage Stratton capped the scoring with a shot that dipped just under the crossbar.
“We have a lot of girls who are capable of scoring goals,” Longo said. “We’ve been passing well and attacking well. Hopefully, that will pay off for us in the postseason.”
The top-seeded Lady Raiders are scheduled to face No. 8 seed Springfield Lutheran in the regional semifinals Tuesday at home. Game time is set for 4 p.m.
QND could potentially host its first four postseason games.
“We’ve really progressed well throughout the season,” Quintero said. “We are playing really well and I feel like we are peaking at the right time.
“Playing at home gives us a huge advantage. We’re comfortable playing here and we know what we need to do. We just need to keep working hard.”
