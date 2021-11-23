QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke went to the bench with two early fouls.
But she wasn’t down for long.
The Quincy Notre Dame standout scored just three first-quarter points, but she took over after that.
Schreacke connected for a game-high 28 points as the Lady Raiders downed Keokuk 60-47 on Tuesday night at The Pit.
The 5-foot-10 junior scored from all over the court as QND prevailed in its girls’ basketball season opener.
“Abbey settled down and found her groove,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “She really stepped up in the second half.”
The tradition-rich Raiders received an early boost from junior Blair Eftink, who scored 16 of her 21 points in the first half.
Eftink capped the first quarter by scoring on a drive and a steal. She also tallied six quick points early in the second quarter as the Notre Dame press created numerous turnovers.
“Blair had my back and she really picked me up when I was out,” Schreacke said. “That’s what we need for this team – we need to pick each other up.”
QND led 17-9 after one quarter and 33-19 at the half against a scrappy bunch from southeast Iowa.
“I thought we did a nice job – we came out and commanded the first half,” Orne said. “We had an opportunity to put the game away in the third quarter, but we missed some layups. It was our first game, and it was a good learning experience. We have a few things to work on.”
Schreacke hit her stride in the second quarter, scoring her team’s final six points before intermission.
She capped her night with 11 points in the final eight minutes, converting on the fast break before burying a 3-point goal.
Schreacke drained a pair of free throws to clinch the victory.
“It was frustrating, having to sit out early in the game with the foul trouble,” she said. “That second half, I knew I had to play smarter so I could be out there for my team.”
The returning all-stater already has a handful of offers from NCAA Division I schools, including Illinois.
Keokuk senior Abby Wolter kept her team in the game with a superb performance. She finished with 26 points.
Keokuk drew within 11 late in the fourth quarter before Notre Dame put the game away.
“We don’t want to make it so hard on ourselves in the fourth quarter,” Orne said. “We want to dominate the fourth quarter, which we didn’t do. That’s something we will work on.”
The Lady Raiders remain home for a pair of 5 p.m. games on Friday and Saturday at The Pit.
“There are some things we need to learn from this,” Schreacke said. “We have to get back to practice and fix some things. This team has good chemistry, and we think we can go really far this year.”
