QUINCY -- The Quincy Notre Dame softball team did what all good teams do after a tough setback.
They came back strong.
The Lady Raiders surged to a Saturday morning blitz at the Backyard by earning a pair of convincing victories.
QND routed Jacksonville 18-0 in the first game before rolling past Porta 9-1 in the second game.
The Lady Raiders improved to 13-4 overall and rebounded from a double-digit loss to Class 3A No. 9 Chatham Glenwood on Friday.
“We came in with a little more poise and purpose,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “We obviously did a lot of things better. The sun’s out, it was a beautiful day at the Backyard, we got our bats going in the first game and our pitchers did a good job.”
The Lady Raiders, shut out on Friday, unleashed an offense barrage in the first game in steamy and blustery conditions.
Eryn Cornwell started the first game and went one inning before Brooke Boden pitched the final two. The game ended after three innings because of the run rule.
Cornwell started and finished the second game.
The QND pitching staff bounced back well after a rough outing Friday against a strong team.
Notre Dame is scheduled to play at Quincy High on Monday.
“Any momentum we can take over to their field is always going to be good,” Orne said. “Friday night was humbling, but we regathered some steam today and hopefully it will carry over.”
