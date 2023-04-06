QUINCY -- Heading into Thursday night's game against non-conference opponent Marquette Catholic, Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer had been near flawless at home this season with two wins and one tie in their first three games to begin the season.
The Lady Raiders ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time at home against the Explorers in a 4-0 shutout loss on Thursday.
Defense was the theme of the first half in this one as the only goal would be a penalty kick from the Explorers, 14 minutes into the game. QND remained still well within range at halftime trailing 1-0.
The second half would see Marquette Catholic really work together as a unit with precision passing and keeping the ball under control as they looked to be the first road team to win in Quincy in 2023.
Head coach Mark Longo spoke on Thursday's tough loss with his team being a little banged up causing issues in the rotation.
"It was a good 1-0 first half," said Longo. "We came out second half with a wide open shot early on that we missed off the post which happens. It's a whole different story if that goes in. In those final moments where they scored those three goals, we were pushing people up due to multiple injuries we have right now. We had another one with Lauren Peters that hurt our rotation today, so we'll just have to figure those things out."
The score was at a standstill before Marquette Catholic knocked one in the back of the net with 14:43 left to go now leading 2-0.
QND defensively would begin to push back but were unable to capitalize on the other end with multiple shots on goal that just weren't converting into goals as usual for the Lady Raiders.
The Explorers would score their final two goals in the last seven minutes of the game to cap off a 4-0 shutout win, dropping QND's record to 7-3-1 on the season.
Next up for QND will be a road contest this Saturday against non-conference opponent, the Burlington Grayhounds at 11 am.
QND defeated Burlington 8-1 last season in Quincy.
Raiders senior forward Sophie Gramke highlighted the difficulties of fighting through injuries on Thursday but is looking forward to some of her other teammates having a chance to play on Saturday.
"I think the game would've been completely different if we didn't have so many injuries, people banged up," said Gramke. "We lost Eva (Dickerman) whose one of our best defenders and without her back there it's a lot different. Last year we beat Burlington pretty bad, it was a fun game for us we had a lot of headers. So I'm excited to get back out there with my team even though we have some injuries, maybe a couple girls that don't get to play very much we'll get their opportunities on Saturday."
