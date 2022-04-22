QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame softball team fell behind early.
And was unable to recover.
Class 3A No. 9 Chatham Glenwood came out swinging en route to a 14-0 win over QND on Friday afternoon at the Backyard.
The Lady Raiders fell to 11-4. Glenwood improved to 11-4 overall.
“I didn’t think we competed very well,” QND coach Eric Orne said. “There have been a lot of moving parts with some club sports going on right now. We need to get the wheels back on the road.
“We need to start fighting a little harder and concentrating on some basic fundamentals.”
The Lady Raiders were playing without star shortstop Abbey Schreacke, the state player of the year in basketball who is taking part in an elite AAU tournament in Milwaukee.
The Titans jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead Friday, capped by Kate Feld’s two-run double to left field.
Notre Dame was limited to just two hits – one each by Eryn Cornwell and Laela Hernandez-Jones.
“Give a lot of credit to Chatham,” Orne said. “They’re a very, very strong team. Unfortunately, we got whipped by them tonight.”
The Lady Raiders will have a quick turnaround, facing Jacksonville and Porta on Saturday morning at home.
“We have to just hit the reset button,” Orne said. “We need to understand that we have to stay together and be powerful as a team.”
