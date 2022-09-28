QUINCY – How impressive was the performance by Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke?
Even players from the opposing team were asking for her autograph.
And with good reason.
Schreacke was a force offensively and defensively for the Class 2A No. 2 Lady Raiders.
She delivered with an array of spikes, aces and blocks to spark QND to a 25-8, 25-15 volleyball sweep over Jacksonville.
Schreacke was one of six Notre Dame players honored Wednesday on Senior Night at The Pit.
“Abbey really took over there and that was impressive to watch,” QND coach Courtney Kvitle said. “The team feeds off Abbey’s energy and it makes everyone around her play better. She’s a great competitor and a great player.”
The Raiders improved to 22-2 overall with the victory.
Schreacke, a University of Missouri basketball commit, came out firing on the volleyball court Wednesday.
She pounded numerous spikes and hammered a number of jump serves along with being effective blocking Jacksonville players at the net.
The 6-foot Schreacke finished with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks.
“It was super fun to be able to play with all of the seniors at one time,” she said. “We have been playing together for a long time and it was a really fun night being out there with everyone.”
Schreacke was honored Wednesday night before the match along with fellow seniors Avery Keck, Faith Kientzle, Laela Hernandez-Jones, Lilly Marth and Ali Entrup.
“I’m so proud of our seniors,” Kvitle said. “It’s a great group of players who have done a lot for this program. It’s been great to see them have success. It was a fun night.”
Immediately following the match, a handful of Jacksonville players asked Schreacke for her autograph and posed for photos with her.
“At first, I really honestly didn’t know if they were joking with me or not,” Schreacke said with a smile. “It means a lot that players from another team watched me and asked for an autograph. That was neat to see.”
Keck had a strong night as well. She finished with four kills.
“It was a blast being able to play with all of the seniors,” Keck said. “We’ve been together a lot of years and have really supported each other. We were all excited whenever someone hit a big shot. It was a fun night.”
Hernandez-Jones added three kills and an ace.
This night belonged to the seniors, but freshman middle hitter Eva Breckenkamp continued her superb play. She contributed a number of powerful spikes for QND and finished with four kills.
“Eva has really improved big-time since the beginning of the year,” Schreacke said. “She has worked hard and made really good progress.”
Sophomore setter Annie Eaton finished with 19 assists. Kientzle had three digs and two aces.
“This team is really clicking and playing well,” Keck said. “We are really encouraging each other, and we want the best for our teammates. We feed off each other’s energy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.