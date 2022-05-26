NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- It is a familiar stage for the Quincy Notre Dame girls’ soccer team.
Being among the final four teams in the Illinois state tournament.
Second-ranked Notre Dame will take aim at its sixth state championship this weekend at North Central College in Naperville, Ill.
The Lady Raiders (21-3-3 overall) are set to battle Normal University High in the Class 1A state soccer semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
QND downed Normal U 1-0 in the Super-Sectional last year.
“U-High returns every starter from last year’s team,” QND coach Mark Longo said. “They are a talented team and looking for revenge against us.”
The Lady Raiders (21-3-3 overall) captured a state title most recently in 2018.
Two of Notre Dame’s top players – leading scorer Lia Quintero and freshman Sage Stratton – were members of QND’s state championship basketball team in March.
“We want to win a state title,” Stratton said. “It’s going to take grit and a positive attitude, but we know we can do it. We just have to keep outworking our opponents.”
The Lady Raiders have pitched shutouts in their last eight games, including all five games in the postseason.
“We have a bend, but don’t break mentality, and it’s been working for us with all of these shutouts,” Longo said. “Our defense has been outstanding.”
These close games haven’t been easy, even for a coach like Longo who has been highly successful.
“I’m 64 years old and I don’t know how many more of these my heart can take,” Longo said with a laugh. “But these kids have done a tremendous job. They’ve really come through in some big games.”
QND edged Sacred Heart-Griffin 3-2 in penalty kicks in the sectional finals before outlasting defending state champion Belleville Althoff 1-0 in double-overtime in the Super-Sectional on Tuesday.
Goalkeepers Addison Van Hecke and Aly Young have been superb in net for the Lady Raiders.
“It’s definitely going to take a lot of hard work to keep this going at state,” Young said. “We need to keep doing what we do best and that’s playing Lady Raider soccer.”
Stratton and Junior Eva Dickerman and freshman Sage Stratton also have played instrumental roles on the defensive end.
“We are beyond excited to be going back to state – it’s such a blessing,” Dickerman said. “These girls are my best friends and we have so much chemistry. I can’t wait for the next step.”
The Lady Raiders are determined to finish their season strong.
“We have that experience from playing at state last year and that will definitely help,” said Quintero, a junior. “We finished fourth, but we won’t be doing that again.”
