AUGUSTA, Ill. – Southeastern high school was the site for an exciting day one of the Lady Suns Classic volleyball tournament for several teams in the area to come and compete against one another.
Some of the teams competing in the tournament this week are Camp Point Central, Beardstown, Mendon Unity, Liberty, Brown County, Payson-Seymour, Southeastern and West Central.
Here are day ones final scores.
Beardstown defeated Camp Point in two out of three sets, 25-15, 21-25 and 15-13.
Mendon Unity defeated Liberty in straight sets, 25-14 and 25-23.
Payson-Seymour defeated Brown County in straight sets, 25-13 and 25-23.
Rushville-Industry defeated West Central in two out of three sets, 25-19, 19-25 and 16-14.
Southeastern defeated West Central in straight sets, 25-20 in both sets.
From game number two, Mendon Unity head coach Seth Klusmeyer talked about his team’s opening tournament win over Liberty.
“I thought we passed much better tonight," said Klusmeyer. "We did make a lot of tipping errors in the second game and let them get hot but really I felt defensively we played better than what we did last week.”
Klusmeyer also went on to say how the team is young and still learning through experience with each and every game that goes by but they still have a solid number of seniors to lean on. One of those seniors who played well on Monday was Sophia Shaffer.
Shaffer led the team with four digs and a kill in set one. She also made important plays to help them win a competitive set two.
“I really thought that Sophia Shaffer was pretty consistent in the front row and back row, really nailed the passes and controlled things on all sides of the ball,” said Klusmeyer.
Mendon Unity sophomore Saylor Barry went on to discuss the toughness Liberty played with against them Monday night.
“It was good, we struggled a little bit towards the end, but we worked it out so we did pretty good, they were tougher than I expected they kept working and never gave up also they received the ball really well today,” said Barry.
Junior Destiny Gordon led the team in kills with three and junior Andrea Schaffnit led the team in assists with seven in the first set.
The following game was between head coach Katie Berens’ Brown County Hornets versus Stacy Gilmore’s Payson-Seymour Indians.
Berens talked about the team’s opening tournament loss to the Indians and credited Payson for being a consistently good program.
“Payson is always a pretty strong team they’ve got a really smart setter and when you have a smart setter that team is dangerous” said Berens. “She knew where are weakness was in that short, middle front ball area and when we adjusted she knew to set outside and we got burned on defense and as a team they were scrappy and deserved that win.”
The Hornets fell to 1-3 on the season after Monday’s loss while Payson added another win to their record on the season.
In the first game junior Ashlee Markert was tied for first in kills for the Hornets with four with teammate junior Brooke Garthaus. Sophomore Adalyn Wagner led the team with ten assists in the first game she also was one of four players with at least three digs.
Markert led the Hornets in kills with six.
“I think we struggled with confidence in each other as far as who was going to get the ball,” said senior Grace Boylen. “Other than that, we have a lot of serving things we need to work on, that if we get better at those parts of our team then we’ll do good in these next games in this tournament.”
The Lady Suns Classic tournament will continue this week with day two on Tuesday with the following matchups.
Camp Point versus Mendon Unity at 4 p.m.
Illini West versus Western at 5 p.m.
West Central versus West Hancock at 6 p.m.
Liberty versus Beardstown at 7 p.m.
Southeastern versus Rushville-Industry at 8 p.m.
“Game one to game two we definitely saw some improvement, which I talked to the girls about which is confidence and learning to believe in ourselves and believing in your teammates which can be tough when you have a new lineup but I saw that confidence grow in game two so we’ll continue to get better,” said Berens.
Brown County will face Western on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for an opportunity to get their first victory of the tournament. Payson-Seymour will look to win back to back tournament games when they face Illini West on Wednesday back at Augusta at 4 p.m.
