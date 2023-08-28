AUGUSTA, Ill. – Southeastern high school was the site for an exciting day one of the Lady Suns Classic volleyball tournament for several teams in the area to come and compete against one another.

Some of the teams competing in the tournament this week are Camp Point Central, Beardstown, Mendon Unity, Liberty, Brown County, Payson-Seymour, Southeastern and West Central.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.